Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Acquires Second SRT System from Sensus Healthcare

Researchers at the Johnson Family Equine Hospital to study superficial radiation therapy in horses following the University’s successful use in companion animals

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the expansion of its relationship with Colorado State University (CSU) College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Studies with the acquisition of a second SRT-100™ system by CSU. Studies at CSU’s new Johnson Family Equine Hospital in Fort Collins are expected to be conducted primarily in ophthalmic indications.

Previously, CSU researchers treated a bulldog and a matamata turtle with an SRT-100 system at the Flint Animal Cancer Center at the Colorado State James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Sensus Healthcare and look forward to expanding our work to include horses,” said Kathryn L. Wotman, DVM, DACVIM (Large Animal), DACVO, Assistant Professor, Comparative Ophthalmology, Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Colorado State University Johnson Family Equine Hospital. “CSU researchers have generated compelling results with SRT in a variety of tumor types and we believe the technology warrants further study. Receipt of an SRT system dedicated to our new equine facility supports our commitment to improve animal health. We hope to publish data on the treatment of horses next year.”

Commenting on the agreement, John Heinrich, Ph.D., member of the Sensus Healthcare board of directors and the key relationship contact with CSU, added, “We are delighted to expand our relationship with the Colorado State School of Veterinary Medicine with a second SRT system. The recent dedication of the Johnson Family Equine Hospital provides an ideal environment for the cooperative implementation and validation of equine oncological applications of our technology.”

Sensus notes that should the research from CSU continue to show beneficial clinical outcomes, veterinary medicine could be an important new market for its superficial radiation therapy systems, with approximately 30,000 veterinary practices in the U.S.

About the Johnson Family Equine Hospital

Colorado State University initiated its new, state-of-the-art equine hospital in November 2021. The hospital provides more than 25 equine clinicians to care for up to 4,000 equine patients annually. Additionally, veterinary students (approximately 550 at a time) in the CSU Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program will benefit from the facility and its many up-to-date research and treatment methods.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System™, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

