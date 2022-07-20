FactSet Announces FactSet for CRM on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

NORWALK, Conn., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced it has launched FactSet for CRM on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering clients to enhance pipeline visibility by enabling users to monitor news, company events, and other market intelligence notifications on current and potential clients. In addition to the FactSet for CRM managed application, FactSet can deliver data directly into clients’ instances of Salesforce via data feeds and APIs.



Integrated directly with Salesforce, FactSet for CRM is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000MBZfQEAX .

FactSet for CRM

Strengthen your CRM platform’s usage by integrating FactSet’s robust company information into your Salesforce environment. Benefit from data reliability, quality, and consistency, alongside increased workflow efficiency. Gain a cohesive view of your customers and drive personalized experiences with standardized data that can be easily accessed in Salesforce.

Comments on the News

“We are excited to be listed on Salesforce AppExchange, further expanding our open ecosystem that allows us to meet clients where they work,” said Goran Skoko, Executive Vice President, Head of Research & Advisory Solutions at FactSet. “Salesforce is a powerful CRM platform, and FactSet for CRM enriches client data with connected insights to drive more informed conversations.”

“FactSet for CRM is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by providing users with financial market data and contextual insights within their Salesforce instance in the delivery method that works best for the user and their firm," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs, and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 170,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions, with the distinction of having been recently added to the S&P 500, and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

