Storage Analyst Firm DCIG Names Infinidat as One of the Top 5 Storage-as-a-Service Solutions 

WALTHAM, Mass., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that storage industry analyst firm DCIG has named Infinidat as one of the world’s Top 5 storage-as-a-service (STaaS) solution providers. This ranking is based on independent research that DCIG conducted into the STaaS market. The “2022-23 DCIG Top 5 Enterprise Storage as a Service Solutions Report” is now available.



“Being named one of the top 5 storage-as-a-service providers in the world demonstrates Infinidat’s best-in-class innovations in the STaaS market,” said Eric Herzog, CMO of Infinidat. “By delivering multiple cloud-like consumption models to our customers, while maintaining our white glove service, cyber resilience storage technology, and enterprise feature sets, we distinguish Infinidat’s services and platforms from the rest of the market.”

Through its market study, DCIG uncovered that perceptions are growing in the enterprise space that STaaS promises to deliver a variety of business benefits. The research shows that some organizations see STaaS as an attractive model for financing infrastructure, while others see it as a mechanism to bring the cloud operating model to on-premises storage or as a way to move workloads to the cloud. However, the DCIG analysts determined that a well-executed STaaS deployment does more than just conserve cash.

“Storage-as-a-service delivers greater agility and flexibility to support changing business requirements, especially unexpected events that fall within the planning horizon,” said Ken Clipperton, DCIG Lead Analyst for Storage. “Infinidat’s Elastic Pricing and FLX STaaS offerings are state-of-the-art, enterprise-grade solutions that fully deliver on the promise of ‘as a service’ for storage.”

DCIG’s new report outlines the best practices that are defining this burgeoning field. STaaS positions businesses to adopt a cloud operating model. It helps eliminate the unexpectedly large bills many enterprises receive when adopting cloud services. STaaS solutions protect their budgets from these surprises through simple, predictable pricing. Furthermore, vendor-provided expert monitoring, management, and maintenance of the storage infrastructure reduces cyber risk by keeping systems fully patched and reduces staffing risk by offloading storage management expertise to the vendor. It can also contribute to enterprise sustainability goals by enabling more effective use of energy and materials.

As part of its STaaS program, Infinidat provides two different consumption and deployment models: Elastic Pricing and FLX. Both models are available across all Infinidat’s platforms, including the InfiniBox®, InfiniBox™ SSA II, and InfiniGuard®. In addition, Infinidat’s STaaS offerings include 100% availability, unmatched real-world application and workload performance, InfiniSafe® cyber resilience, remote replication, and white glove service and support.

To download the report, click here. To read the blog post, click here.

About DCIG

The Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) empowers the IT industry with actionable analysis. DCIG analysts provide informed third-party analysis of various cloud, data protection, and data storage technologies. DCIG’s audiences include C-level executives, IT managers, IT professionals, magazine editors, bloggers, analysts, and providers within the IT and cloud service industry. More information on DCIG: www.dcig.com

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

