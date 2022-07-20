Grom’s Educational Services Division Helps School Students Comprehend Importance of Internet Safety in Updated Digital Citizenship Licensing Course (DCL)

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) announced today that its subsidiary dedicated to helping educators keep kids safe from internet dangers while in learning environments, Grom Educational Services, is rolling out an updated Digital Citizenship Licensing (DCL) course available for K-12 school customers nationwide who utilize the company’s web filter solution as the new academic year commences. The new, updated DCL was shared today by Darren Marks, Grom’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Investor relations information on Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is available at https://investors.gromsocial.com.



The DCL program is a series of instructional shortform videos, followed by a brief quiz to ensure student comprehension and serves to complement in-classroom learning about internet and social media safety. The DCL also helps schools and libraries stay within compliance of the Children’s Internet Safety Protection Act (CIPA), enacted by Congress in 2000 and designed to address concerns about children’s access to obscene or harmful content. CIPA requires K-12 schools and libraries with internet access to certify that they have web filtering and internet safety education protocols in place before they are able qualify for e-rate funding discounts. Grom Educational’s Netspective Web Filter solution, proprietary web filtering software that safeguards students from objectionable material, along with the updated DCL course provide a complete package to help educators meet all CIPA requirements. Additionally, Grom Social Enterprises operates Grom Social, a monitored social media app for kids under 13 who are routinely barred from most social media without parental consent.

“Keeping kids safe online and on social media is our number one priority at Grom and we are elated that protecting kids from the dangers of the digital universe has finally been captured in a national dialogue,” said Marks. “What started with Grom Social’s safe, kid-first offering 10 years ago, is now bolstered by Grom Educational Services, giving Grom a great opportunity to keep our kids safe on social and in school. The Digital Citizenship Licensing course is a valuable teaching tool and we are prepared and eager to do our part in helping parents and educators raise a generation that really grasps why internet safety is our mission and purpose.”

Through a series of video shorts, kids learn important basics of social media framed by two easy to remember rules: Be Smart and Be Kind. Keeping personal information and passwords private, understanding that things are not always what they seem online fall under how to be smart, while being respectful and kind to others and what to do if you or a friend are cyberbullied, fall under being kind. The course also defines terms such as “clickbait” and explains how a “digital footprint” is permanent and can have a positive or negative impact on your future. Additionally, the course introduces kids to the idea of “information literacy,” the ability to identify, find and use information online.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s website at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

Media Contact:

Marianne Romano

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

media.contact@gromsocial.com

(818) 681-0849

Investor Contact:

Colette Eymontt

TraDigital IR

colette@tradigitalir.com

+832-331-2399

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0676051e-f218-49b1-bb69-8b46e66fd897