Brands, Fans, and Influencers Converge at VERB’s 3-Day Market Livestream Shopfest Featuring an All-Star Lineup

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, will host Shopfest, a 3-day livestream shopping event taking place July 26, 27 and 28 to mark the launch of MARKET, VERB’s new 24/7 social shopping and livestream commerce platform where shoppers can explore hundreds of livestream shoppable stores, with more added every day.



Shopfest will be a 3-day social shopping marathon, streamed live on MARKET.live and simulcast on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook Live, and other major social media outlets from studios on the east and west coasts, as well as from other locations all around the country. This fast-paced event will take on a show format featuring emcees based in Los Angeles as well as in New York City, who will direct viewers to one of three simultaneous channels to engage with their favorite vendors, brands, hosts, and influencers.

Shopfest will feature more than 50 livestream events over the course of 3 days and will encompass multiple product categories, with something for everyone, including: Clothing, Fashion, & Accessories; Beauty & Skincare; Health & Wellness; Food & Beverage; Home & Living; and more.

For the best Shopfest experience, interested shoppers should RSVP at shopfest.market.live for up-to-the-minute inside information about the event, early access to the daily schedule of presentations, and to be registered for giveaways and festival prizes, including a chance to win a $500 shopping spree.

Noted Rory J. Cutaia, CEO and Founder of VERB, “If you’ve been wondering what livestream shopping is all about, or if you’ve ever experienced livestream shopping, let us show you the next level of livestream social shopping. Shopfest is a unique chance to experience the power of the new world of social shopping. Imagine being able to move from one parallel shopping universe to another, from one virtual store or live performance to another, learn to make a cocktail in one room, a meal in another, all while purchasing the ingredients, be entertained, interact with major social media influencers as well as with other shoppers, shop live with a shopping cart that follows you wherever you venture, then give back by donating to a great cause. With multiple events happening simultaneously and streamed across several channels, emcees on hand to offer up suggestions and fun commentary, and shoppers able to move between events and buy directly in the stream, Shopfest is a perfect way to launch MARKET and showcase the robust functionality and frictionless nature of this new shoppable entertainment platform.”

Added Deborah Weinswig, CEO and Founder of Coresight Research, “The U.S. livestream market will grow from $20 billion in 2022 to $68 billion in 2026 — at which point, it will account for over 5% of total e-commerce sales. At their best, top social media platforms are identifying influencers and creators as key factors in developing the livestreaming ecosystem, providing huge opportunity for brands and retailers to tap engaged audiences and drive social commerce. We’re excited to see MARKET‘s inaugural event.”

Observed Cutaia, "People want to be entertained, they want to inject entertainment into every aspect of their lives, and that is especially true for shopping. Viewing static images and reading product reviews is so last decade. Consumers want an interactive, social, engaging shopping experience and that’s what MARKET delivers, the true convergence of entertainment and shopping. The reason we’re attracting so many brands and retailers to MARKET is that they now know the best way to attract and retain their customers is to engage them in ways not previously done, ways that produce a more meaningful, entertaining shopping experience.”

The Shopfest 3-day festival will feature an impressive lineup of some of America's hottest brands set to participate. The current lineup of brands and vendors expected to be featured in Shopfest include:

AeroPilates Jenn Chan Reserve Bar: Anheuser-Busch Amazing Hazel's Joey Baby Reserve Bar: Athletic Brewing Co. American Ninja Warrior Judith Ripka Reserve Bar: Bacardi Limited Anna Zuckerman Jumper Maybach Reserve Bar: Boston Beer Co. Astouri Kameleon Jewelry Reserve Bar: Chateau Ste. Michelle Babylonstoren Korres Reserve Bar: Edrington Bare Life Leigh Showcase Reserve Bar: Mezcal 33 Big Lovie Lola Reserve Bar: Moet Hennessy Blume Longaberger Reserve Bar: Remy Cointreau Celeste Sol Luminara Rokne David Burke Miami Fitwear Rose Pops Doll 10 Mignonne Gavigan Rutheny Jewelry Elizabeth Grant Skin Care myGemma stā BODY Ellen Hunter NYC Nick Chavez Stacy Kessler Elliot Young NXTLVL ATHLETIC Starling Skincare Essential Baking OOLI Sugar Gay Isber Finders Key Purse Organifi Supersmile Good360 Ouri Sweet Goodbye Halston Pilates Pro Chair Total Gym Henning Lee Rachie Shnay Vanity Planet J. McLaughlin Relief Band Walkee Paws Jeannie N Mini Wander Beauty WEN by Chaz Dean Willow Boutique

Participant list is subject to change given the live show format and as the Company tries to accommodate ongoing last-minute demand for brand participation.

Brands and content creators interested in participating in Shopfest can register and learn more at https://shopfest.market.live/.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company's Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB's clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of special note is its new MARKET.live platform, a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including its MARKET.live platform and SHOPFEST events, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

888.504.9929

investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.125

info@verb.tech

Or

Meir Kahtan/MKPR

mkahtan@rcn.com

+1 917-864-0800