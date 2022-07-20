Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. Announces Initial Sales of Its Amethyst Beverage CBD Orange Mango Premium Water

CARSON CITY, NV, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (OTC: EXMT), is pleased to announce the successful launch of Amethyst Beverage’s Orange Mango CBD Water. We have fully sold out of our first production run which consisted of five pallets totaling 8640 bottles.



As previously announced, Amethyst Beverage’s initial offering to the market is a premium health Orange Mango CBD water, with a specialized formulation that contains 73 ionic minerals, fulvic acid and aloe vera. It is designed to rehydrate the body up to 37 percent faster than your average water, Alternative Wellness has initiated a second production run of Orange Mango CBD which will yield multiple truckloads. We anticipate this run to be sold no later than the third week of August.

We are offering the following financial guidance to the market currently with a retail price of $4.99 per bottle with special pricing designed for distribution and retailers.

We will update the market as economies of scale affect these numbers.

We are firmly scheduled to attend several public events to market our flagship Amethyst Orange Mango CBD water. Our first festival event is expected to be Double Trouble Summer Jam held at the Orange Show Speedway on September 3rd and 4th. We are scheduling our other events now and all event information will be available on our website at www.alternativewellnesshealth.com .

“With the initial excitement and overwhelming response to this beverage, adding the proper infrastructure enables us to be ready for large orders, production and sales,” exclaimed Jeff Flasco, Director of the Beverage Division. “We’re currently deciding on additional locations to support our economic model, so we are ready for growing this business exponentially.”

About Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT)

Anything Technologies Media (EXMT) is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow us on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/anythingtechmed

Follow us on Instagram @ https://instagram.com/alternativewellnesshealth

Follow us on the Web https://alternativewellnesshealth.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or officially release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.