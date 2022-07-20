GIMME Beauty Launches Subscription Service for GIMME Drops, Other Popular Products

SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIMME Beauty, the viral social media sensation that delivers innovative hair care solutions, recently entered the hair supplement space through the launch of its GIMME Drops and is pleased to announce it is offering a subscription service that allows customers to save on GIMME products, with roughly 11,000 subscribers already on board.

"Our subscribe and save offering allows consumers who enjoy our products to purchase them on a schedule that also meets their budget," said Jeff Durham, CEO. "Our goal continues to be to eradicate bad hair days by providing our customers with new, innovative solutions that meet their needs."

Those who sign up for the subscribe and save program will receive 20% off along with free shipping. This offer also extends to other popular products, including GIMME Beauty's dry shampoo line. Made in the U.S., these products are designed with essential and clean ingredients.

Since hitting the market in March 2022, GIMME Drops have risen in popularity amongst consumers, already receiving 100 five-star reviews on the company's website. The product provides a unique blend of vitamins and minerals to support hair health and vitality.

GIMME is leading the way in the beauty industry by placing customers at the center of its research and development and continues to create products driven by the demand for innovation.

The demand for hair supplement products continues to grow. A recent study by Transparency Market Research projects the global hair supplements market will exceed $2.86 billion by 2031 as consumers gravitate to products that boost hair growth.

To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth items, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since launching in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 20,000 stores across the U.S. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections. To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

