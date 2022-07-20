SpaSpace Partners with Wondr Health to Bring Mindfulness Solution to Guests

Atlanta, GA, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, GA (July 20, 2022) – SpaSpace, the three-sided marketplace revolutionizing the spa and salon industries, has partnered with Wondr Health, a digital behavior change solution for the whole person, to bring its live, virtual mindfulness solution eM LifeTM to their spa guests.

“We are excited to partner with SpaSpace to help them empower their guests to live well and to continue to prioritize their health, happiness and performance outside of the spa,” said Mary Pigatti, Executive VP of Client Services, Wondr Health. “This partnership gives SpaSpace an innovative solution to further protect the health of their guests and provide wellness beyond the treatment room.”

Through the partnership, guests can access live, expert-led online mindfulness programs with fresh content daily, a library of on-demand sessions on a variety of topics, tools to build skills, and immersive, multi-week programs for mental health and chronic conditions all available through the web or mobile app. SpaSpace also previously made the solution available to its spa professionals to help them take care of themselves to better serve their guests.

A study conducted using gold standard methods to determine the impact of eM Life on health and productivity found that 74 percent of participants (n=2,522) decreased their stress levels (-7.28 on average) and gained an average of 36 hours per year in productivity.

“Living well begins in the mind and our guests often seek spa services due to stress,” said Ilana Alberico, CEO of SpaSpace. “Having an evidence-based mindfulness solution for our guests that is proven to reduce stress sets us apart in the wellness industry. It's our mission to make wellness services more accessible to all.”

SpaSpace is providing a complimentary wellness membership, inclusive of eM Life, to all guests who complete an appointment at one of their partnered facilities. To take advantage of this offer, book a service today.

About SpaSpace

About SpaSpace – SpaSpace is a membership-based booking and scheduling software system that serves spa professionals, clients, and facilities. SpaSpace’s software system has a patent-pending algorithm that matches a client’s specific needs and preferences to an expert professional. SpaSpace’s flexible offering for facility partners includes highly vetted background checks, quarterly automated license verification, and custom workforce solutions.

About Wondr Health

Wondr Health is a digital behavior change program for the whole person. The program helps people improve their mental and physical wellbeing by providing behavior change skills and tools ​in order to improve lives and prevent and reduce the cost and impact of chronic health conditions. ​