Empire Communities Announces Builder Lineup for Emory Glen Development

Magnolia, Texas, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities continues the development of its seventh Texas community, naming three builders for Emory Glen, their newest community coming soon to Magnolia, Texas.

Builders for the 221-acre development include Chesmar Homes, Highland Homes and Empire Communities. Known across Texas for their attention to detail and exceptional quality, the three builders will offer a selection of floor plans and design selections to accommodate residents’ varied needs.

“We’re delighted to have a lineup of three well-known and respected homebuilders at Emory Glen,” said Steve Sellers — President of Empire’s Land Division. “We take great pride in creating amenity-rich communities filled with thoughtfully-designed homes for our residents. Emory Glen will be a welcomed addition to Empire’s growing portfolio of well-established communities that many families choose to call home.”

Emory Glen will offer more than 800 homes on 40- and 50-foot lots. Sales are expected to begin this summer, with pricing slated to start from the $300’s.

Located less than 5 miles west of the Aggie Expressway on FM 1488, Emory Glen will cater to those who are looking for a simpler lifestyle outside of the city’s core. Residents of this 221-acre development will enjoy walking trails, a playground, pool and splash pad, pavilion, and green space while having access to ample retail, entertainment, educational, and employment options moments from home.

This community marks Empire’s seventh development in Texas, with another project coming to Hutto, in the Austin market in 2023.

