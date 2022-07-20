NearU Services Partners with MTB Mechanical, Fortifying Market Leadership in the Carolinas

Charlotte, NC, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced its partnership with MTB Mechanical Inc. (“MTB Mechanical”, “MTB”, or the “Company”), a leading HVAC services provider in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. With this partnership, NearU has rounded out its geographic presence in all major markets in North Carolina and expanded its service capabilities into one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome MTB Mechanical to the NearU family. Britt and Jennifer Thomas, along with the talented MTB team, have built an outstanding company with a best-in-class reputation in the home services industry. They have achieved this preeminent position by remaining laser-focused on two core principles: delivering top-quality tradesmanship to their extensive and loyal customer base, and attracting and retaining the best technician talent in the industry. This promising partnership—with a company in our own backyard—will allow for the sharing of best practices in customer experience, employee training, and technology-enablement across the NearU family of companies. We are grateful for MTB’s trust in NearU as the preferred transition partner, and we look forward to driving the company’s exceptional legacy to greater heights,” said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU’s Founder and CEO.

“We founded MTB Mechanical in 2002, inspired by our family’s multigenerational legacy in the HVAC industry and grounded in our deep roots in the Charlotte area. Our mission is the same now as it was then: to deliver premium-quality heating and cooling solutions to our valued customers in a personalized manner. For over two decades, our team members have executed flawlessly on this mission—allowing the MTB name to become synonymous with customer trustworthiness and employee wellbeing. Early on in our conversations with Ashish and the entire NearU team, it became clear that they are highly committed to maintaining and growing the strong legacy that we have built. Their talented, locally-based team is relentlessly focused on employee empowerment and training, and on serving our customers the right way. We have great confidence in MTB’s future as part of the NearU family, and we look forward to hitting the ground running with them on day one,” said Britt and Jennifer Thomas, Former Co-Owners of MTB Mechanical.

Under NearU's ownership, the MTB Mechanical team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand. The company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by General Manager Britt Thomas and Operations Manager Christopher Bralley. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to empower MTB Mechanical to continued excellence in service to its employees and its customers.

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About MTB Mechanical Inc.:

MTB Mechanical Inc. is a leading provider of HVAC installation and repair services to residential and light-commercial customers in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. A family-owned company since its founding in 2002 in Matthews, North Carolina, MTB Mechanical has serviced tens of thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their HVAC services needs. More information is available at www.mtbmechanical.com.

