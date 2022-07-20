Piedmont joins PWT and Genesys to Create a Unique Business Line

English French

QUEBEC CITY, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is excited to announce that its Piedmont business line is joining PWT and Genesys to create a unique H 2 O Innovation business line dedicated to specialty chemicals, consumables and components.



“The consolidation of the supply of our chemicals, consumables, and components brands under one commercial team will allow us to leverage the synergies between our sales team and our distribution network while maintaining the product branding to better support our distributors and customers around the world. The management of this new, larger and stronger team will be in good hands under the leadership of Ties Venema who has successfully led the incredible growth of Piedmont over the last few years,” said Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

This new group, led by Mr. Venema, will have a unified and global sales team as well as united technical and execution teams, which should result in an even greater support of the Corporation’s global distributor network, improved customer care and increased satisfaction. The combination will also allow for more disruptive innovations to come to light, in line with the ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) standards required by customers, and for the Corporation to have a very unique offering in the desalination and water reuse markets.

Prospective Disclosures

Certain statements set forth in this press release regarding the operations and the activities of H 2 O Innovation as well as other communications by the Corporation to the public that describe more generally management objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effects of this business combination, the ability to achieve projected synergies, and the ability to maintain and support the global distribution network. Forward-looking statements concern analysis and other information based on forecast future results, performance and achievements and the estimate of amounts that cannot yet be determined. Those forward-looking statements, based on the current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, which may result in actual and future results, performance, and achievements of the Corporation to be materially different than the said forward-looking statements. Information about the risk factors to which the Corporation is exposed is provided in the Annual Information Form dated September 27, 2021 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: (i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, (ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and (iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

