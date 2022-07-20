Otonomo Unveils Powerful New Fleet Mobility Capabilities Update on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO ), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced it has updated the Otonomo App on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers new ways to unlock access to accurate mobility data—for single vehicles as well as entire fleets— Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud. The latest version will utilize multi-faceted functionality that allows customers to build upon workflows, trigger specific actions, access distance and dispatch data, execute geofencing, and driver safety capabilities.



Built on the Salesforce Platform, the Otonomo App is currently available on AppExchange.

Otonomo App

The Otonomo App provides customers with the ability to extract rich vehicle data insights and monitor the location and status of entire fleets. The Otonomo App leverages Salesforce’s automation capabilities to offer greater flexibility and usability, and easier integration into existing Salesforce instances. Utilizing software-based telematics from OEM connected car data, end users enjoy a solution without external hardware to track and manage vehicles. Salesforce Service Cloud helps streamline the app’s workflow structures and provides functionalities for email, invoicing, legal requests, and more.

“We look forward to our customers benefiting from the enhanced capabilities and integrated functionality in the Otonomo App for Salesforce AppExchange. These capabilities deliver connected fleet data to our customers’ fingertips while keeping driver safety and operational efficiency top of mind,” said Anders Truelsen, Chief Revenue Officer of Otonomo.

The Otonomo App for Salesforce offers a number of new features and capabilities, including:

Distance tracking which records and reports time and distance for standalone vehicles and entire fleets, simplifying billing and reimbursement processes in terms of time on-site and distances driven. The app also creates trip summaries and dashboards relative to the records of each vehicle or fleet.

which records and reports time and distance for standalone vehicles and entire fleets, simplifying billing and reimbursement processes in terms of time on-site and distances driven. The app also creates trip summaries and dashboards relative to the records of each vehicle or fleet. Geofencing , which digitally enforces physical boundary areas to track when and where vehicles enter or exit. With this feature, vehicles entering or exiting preset boundaries can trigger process automation workflows within Salesforce to send email notifications of the activity.

, which digitally enforces physical boundary areas to track when and where vehicles enter or exit. With this feature, vehicles entering or exiting preset boundaries can trigger process automation workflows within Salesforce to send email notifications of the activity. Enhanced driver safety by identifying and defining meaningful events, such as accelerations, speed, harsh braking and more. Companies can use this feature to track events within fleets and create rules to trigger actions/events in Salesforce, such as sending an email when a driver exceeds a certain speed.

by identifying and defining meaningful events, such as accelerations, speed, harsh braking and more. Companies can use this feature to track events within fleets and create rules to trigger actions/events in Salesforce, such as sending an email when a driver exceeds a certain speed. Dispatching functionality to manage service calls in Salesforce’s Service Cloud, which provides dispatch teams with full visibility on all vehicle locations and the ability to sort vehicles by distance for more efficient service call management.

“We are excited that Otonomo is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they leverage vehicle and fleet data to improve distance and location tracking and provide advanced solutions and future-focused strategic insights for mobility enterprise customers,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Otonomo

Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io .

