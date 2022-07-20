FuelCell Energy Earns Top Product of the Year Award for its Trigeneration Platform from Environment + Energy Leader

DANBURY, Conn., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. - a global leader in manufacturing stationary fuel cell energy platforms for decarbonizing power and producing hydrogen to enable a world empowered by clean energy - today announced that the FuelCell Energy Trigeneration Platform received a Top Product of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The announcement was made today at the Environment + Energy Leader Solutions Summit 2022.



The win is an indication that the program’s expert judges consider the FuelCell Energy Trigeneration Platform a top example of the exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environmental management.

The FuelCell Energy Trigeneration platform, with renewable gas supply, will enable an onsite, industrial scale, zero-carbon solution for the Toyota Logistics Services facility in the Port of Long Beach, California. The co-location of the hydrogen generation and hydrogen fueling at the facility is the first of its kind and the only platform in the world that will produce electricity, hydrogen, and water from a single platform.

The FuelCell Energy Trigeneration platform will leverage renewable natural gas at a commercial level to generate green hydrogen, zero carbon electricity and provide produced water delivering the trifecta of sustainable solutions. The platform will provide the green hydrogen needed to create a zero-emissions hydrogen truck and car fueling depot, along with a zero-carbon footprint Toyota facility and a net producer of water in support of its operations. The additional benefit of the project is that the platform will generate water that will be used for Toyota’s car washing operations, furthering its environmental stewardship in an arid region.

The FuelCell Energy platform will also help the Port of Long Beach lower its overall emissions, improving the overall air quality in a region struggling with poor air quality.

FuelCell Energy Director of Technology and Product, Paul Fukumoto, and Toyota North America, Sustainability Manager, Mark Yamauchi will be present to discuss the project at a Q & A session during the Solutions Summit on July 21, from 10:15 to 11:00 a.m.

“We’re honored to be recognized for this project,” said Tony Leo, CTO for FuelCell Energy. “The Trigeneration project will help Toyota drive to their announced zero emission goals and provide the hydrogen needed to power zero emissions fuel cell electric vehicle transportation for passenger cars and class 8 heavy duty trucks. Leveraging our distributed hydrogen Trigeneration platform will serve as a model for delivering hydrogen at the point of consumption thus leapfrogging midstream infrastructure challenges. Zero carbon power and zero carbon hydrogen are key energy supplies for Toyota, which combined with the production of water in a drought region are key elements of meeting their sustainability and business objectives.”

One judge said, "Ultimately, we need more hydrogen-based solutions to drive de-carbonization in our industry. Any projects like this that start pushing the envelope to use hydrogen will allow our industry to learn and grow."

Another added: "This Tri-Gen project is expected to generate 2.3MW of electricity and 1.3 tons of hydrogen per day to support Toyota Logistics Services operations at the port. The uniqueness of this project is that the plant will be powered by renewable directed biogas (biogas which is purified to pipeline quality and delivered to the plant through the natural gas pipeline)."

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line.

“With a very experienced and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award in 2022,” says Sarah Roberts, Environment Energy Leader publisher.

