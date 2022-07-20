Holmes to become chairman upon Storch retirement from AAR board

Wood Dale, Illinois, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, today announced that its Chairman, David P. Storch, will retire from its Board of Directors effective January 10, 2023. The Board of Directors has appointed John M. Holmes, President and CEO of AAR CORP., as Chairman of the Board effective upon Storch’s retirement and subject to Mr. Holmes’ reappointment to the Board following the 2022 annual meeting.

Storch, the second of the Company’s only three CEOs, has served as a member of the Board since 1989 and as Chairman of the Board of AAR since 2005. He retired as Chief Executive Officer in 2018. Under Storch’s leadership, the Company grew to the leading independent provider of aviation services globally. Mr. Storch instilled a culture of integrity, quality, innovation, execution, customer focus, and entrepreneurship. These core values serve as a lasting foundation for the continued success and growth of AAR.

Mr. Storch hired Mr. Holmes in 2001 as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions. In 2003, Holmes moved into operations becoming General Manager of AAR’s Parts Supply business and progressively assumed responsibility of other businesses before being appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer in 2017. In 2018, he was named President and Chief Executive Officer of AAR, the third since the company’s founding in 1955. As Chairman, Holmes will focus on strategies to drive continued growth while maintaining the Company’s strong culture and core values.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.