Melissa Partners with innoscale DATAROCKET to Deliver Optimized Data Quality Solutions within DATAROCKET Core MDM Software

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced a partnership with innoscale DATAROCKET that integrates Melissa’s address validation, auto-completion, geocoding, and sanctions list checking capabilities into the innoscale DATAROCKET Core master data management (MDM) platform.



DATAROCKET Core is a multi-domain MDM software platform that aggregates and cleanses customer, supplier, and material data from various applications. With Melissa modules now included, DATAROCKET Core users have at their fingertips the resources to check customer addresses in 240 territories within their data maintenance processes, have contact details automatically completed upon entry, and enrich customer data records with valuable geodata.

"At innoscale DATAROCKET, we are committed to helping our customers improve their master data quality and become data driven enterprises," said Matthias Czerwonka, CEO of innoscale DATAROCKET. “This partnership with Melissa strengthens our DataRocket MDM offering by giving our customers direct access to a new set of data quality tools that will help them reach their own customers more accurately, efficiently, and securely.”

"innoscale DATAROCKET is a leading provider in the field of master data management. Their selection of Melissa as a partner highlights how our core strengths in data quality and address management are particularly valuable to MDM efforts,” said Çağdaş Gandar, Managing Director EU, Melissa Data GmbH. “With innoscale DATAROCKET and Melissa united in their mission to optimize data quality, our customers not only have a broader toolset, they also have a competitive edge in the market.”

To learn more about this partnership and other Melissa products and services, or to connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About innoscale DATAROCKET:

Since 2013, innoscale DATAROCKET has been supporting its customers in exploiting the full potential of their company data, creating transparency, becoming more productive, making better decisions, and effectively reducing costs. Located in Berlin (Germany), the company accompanies successful digital transformation. The data management suite DATAROCKET includes a data governance tool for organizations DATAROCKET Guide, a software solution for master data management DATAROCKET Core, a supplier portal for e-commerce retailers DATAROCKET Shuttle, as well as strategy workshops and consulting services. innoscale DATAROCKET's customers include RIEGLER & Co. KG, MAN Energy Solutions SE and T-Systems Multimedia Solutions GmbH. For more information, visit www.innoscale.company or call +1-650-433-9044.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

Greg.brown@melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130

Jacqueline Zerbst

MPowered PR for Melissa

pr@mpoweredpr.com

+1-877-794-6777

Julia Duscheck

Communication Manager, innoscale DATAROCKET

duscheck@innoscale.de

+49 30 921034055

