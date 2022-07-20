The organic wines market is projected to reach US$ 24,557.14 million by 2028 from US$ 12,471.20 million in 2022

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Wines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Packaging Type, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06295690/?utm_source=GNW





Thus, the key players are innovating their product portfolio to attract a more consumer base.The demand for the organic wines market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period due to increasing awareness concerning health and nutrition, as wine consumption is associated with anti-ageing properties.



People are careful with their food and beverage intake, and this is making them more conscious about of the amount of chemical additives and other ingredients’ quality while when buying the beverages products. Hence, the shift in consumption trends has forced firms in the wine industry to come up withwinemaking firms to develop innovative and healthier products.



Based on type, the global organic wines market is segmented bifurcated into still and sparkling.In 2021, the still segment accounted for a larger market share, and whereas the sparkling segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The organic still wine segment is gaining dominates a significant proportion of the organic wine market.Still organic still wine refers to non-bubbled wines, one of the most popular and widely available alcoholic beverages globally.



It is also a table wine specially treated to remove CO2 and make it nonbubbly or fuzzy.Manufacturing of still organic wine includes various processes such as sorting raw material, crushing, maceration & pressing, fermentation, maturation, bottling, and bottle aging.



Most still wines are developed for immediate drinking. Thus, the convenience of still wines has resulted in its larger market share.



As people’s living standards and buying power are growing globally, the desire of consumers to consume premium quality luxury products is also expected to rise.Rapid socio-economic changes and fast-paced urbanization are bolstering the demand for sparkling organic wine.



Moreover, consumer’s food habits and meal preferences change shift with lifestyle changes.Thus, the demand for sparkling wine at parties, weddings, and social gatherings is rising.



With the growing preference for drinks with low or no alcohol content, the popularity of this wine is increasing among millennials, teenagers, the working population, bachelors, and people living in hostels.Further, the widespread use of social media and the Internet is significantly impacting all generations.



The rise in the number of parties and social events is contributing to the rise in consumption of sparkling organic wine globally, primarily in developed nations such as the US, the UK, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, and Italy, thereby driving the sparkling organic wine segment growth.



By region, the organic wines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).In 20202021, Europe held the largest share of the market.



However, North America is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.The region includes developed countries, such as the US and Canada.



Consumer perception of organic alcoholic beverages is constantly improving where quality products are preferred, and consumers are willing to pay a higher amount for the same.The online distribution channel is one of the budding distribution channels for organic wines.



Key players are focusing on online retailing to market their products to expand their market share and increase their customer base. Therefore, due to the increasing preference for organic products in the regionNorth America, the demand for organic wines is anticipated to increase in during the forecast period.



Avondale,; Elgin Ridge Wines,; Kendall-Jackson,; The Organic Wine Company,; Bronco Wine Company,; King Estate Winery,; Grgich Hills Estate,; Emiliana Organic Vineyards,; Società Agricola Querciabella Spa,; and Frey Vineyards are the players operating in the organic wines market.These companies provide a wide range of product portfolios for the market.



The companies have registered their presence in the developing regions, which provides lucrative opportunities for market growth. Market players are developing high-quality, innovative products to meet customer requirements.



The size of the global organic wines market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—, specializing in the organic wines market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06295690/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________