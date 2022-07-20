Free Sprecher Root Beer Floats Highlight the World's Largest Root Beer Float Festival

Glendale, Wisconsin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprecher Brewery will give away thousands of root beer floats for free on Saturday, August 6 from 11 am to 7 pm at The Welcome To Glendale Sprecher Root Beer Bash, hosted by BAYSHORE in partnership with Culver’s of BAYSHORE.

“Free Sprecher is the perfect way for us to connect with our fans and serve families that enjoy root beer floats as a great treat for a summer day,” said Sharad Chadha, CEO of Sprecher Brewery. “We encourage everyone to come out and have fun while benefiting a good cause in the community.”

For every free float given away, Sprecher will also donate one meal to a local neighbor in need in partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

“The entire team at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is extremely excited to participate in Welcome to Glendale’s Sprecher Root Beer Bash this year,” said Patti Habeck, President and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “We’re grateful for their generosity and look forward to the event.”

In 2020, Sprecher gave away more than 16,000 root beer floats and they are planning to give away even more this year. The bash features a day of free family activities, and attendees should register for free tickets to ensure organizers have an ample supply of Sprecher and custard.

Date: Saturday, August 6

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Cost: FREE!

Details: https://bit.ly/rootbeerbash2022

About Sprecher Brewing Co.

Established in 1985, Sprecher Brewing Co. is Milwaukee's original craft brewery. Sprecher brews more than 20 different craft sodas and 12 craft beers.

About BAYSHORE

BAYSHORE is an open-air, mixed-use shopping center featuring a variety of retail shops, restaurants, offices, and multi-family residential units.

About Welcome to Glendale

Welcome to Glendale is the local Convention and Visitors Bureau for Glendale, Wisconsin. Visit www.welcometoglendale.com for more information.

Attachments