Vision Food Innovations Announces New Distribution into B.C. and Alberta

GEORGETOWN, Ontario, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Food Innovations (“the Company”) is pleased to announce their Plant-Based Muffins and Plant-Based Cupcakes are now available in Nutters Everyday Naturals (“Nutters”) and Choices Natural Markets (“Choices”) across B.C. and Alberta. The Company has significant coverage in Ontario with its hero brand Nature’s Flair’s core products, and this expands their availability into Western Canada.

Nutters and Choices are two well established grocery chains that are both committed to local, quality and natural foods. Nutters has 23 locations across Western Canada. B.C. based Choices, has 10 locations.

Vineet Jain, CEO of Vision Food Innovations, said, “We’re not only pleased to increase our presence in Western Canada, but with established stores that are committed to high quality, natural and organic produce.”

Vision Food Innovations Inc. (Vision) is a Canadian industrial plant-based bakery committed to innovation and sustainability while providing the market with plant-based products that are easy, affordable, and nutritious—taking plant-based products mainstream. They have seen exponential growth since launching in March 2021 and are already in commercial production and available for purchase in retailers across Ontario.

