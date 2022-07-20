New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mission Critical Communication Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Technology, and Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06295685/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing use of connected devices and surged demand for a dependable network during emergencies fuel the performance of the mission critical communication industry.Mission critical communication devices can operate effectively in situations where commercial or conventional communication networks do not operate.



The public, enterprise, industrial, and government sectors require ultra-reliability, low latency, or high bandwidth capabilities, which are the major factors contributing to the mission critical communication market growth.



• In March 2022, Williams Communication Services (WCS), an indigenous communications corporation based in Canada, was granted a contract by the Canadian Ministry of The Solicitor General (SOLGEN) to supply a multisite PowerTrunk-T TETRA and related equipment to 31 correctional and youth facilities.



• In December 2020, BAI Communications won a five-year contract to run the NSW Telco Authority’s Public Safety Network (PSN). Spanning over 325,000 km2, the network processes an average of 1.47 million calls per month and maintains 99.95% reliability to serve state-wide mission-critical communications during disasters. The contract is based on a new service delivery model created in partnership with the NSW Police Force, NSW Ambulance Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service, and the NSW State Emergency Service.



Such activities are further contributing to the growth of the mission critical communication market growth.





In terms mission critical communication market share, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.Public safety organizations across APAC are exploring how to use video communications technology to enhance customer service, better manage checks, and perform virtual control.



Singapore, Thailand, and other countries are actively integrating mission critical communication solutions across their government agencies and prisons to enhance the security across the infrastructures.Additionally, the integration of mission critical communication solutions across the transportations sector has increased across the region which also boosted the mission critical communication market.



In March 2022, the Philippine National Railways (PNR) incorporated an advanced video surveillance system obtained from Motorola Solutions to continue operating safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic and improve the rail operator’s long-term security and flexibility.Even though the technology was initially installed to detect potential safety issues, such as damage to boom gate barriers, it has given the rail operators the upper hand in detecting and controlling the potential reasons for the spread of COVID-19 throughout its operations.



The solution integrates 200 HD cameras with cutting-edge AI-powered video analytics throughout all PNR’s train stations. The above-mentioned scenario of having advanced MCX would contribute towards the growth of mission critical communication market.



China is one of the highest spenders in the defense sectors across the globe.These defense budgets of the country are utilized for the procurement of advanced military vehicles, navigation, and communication systems for remote locations.



Additionally, the country has significantly emphasized on public safety over the last decade with mass surveillance program being one of the most well-known public safety initiatives undertaken by the government.It was estimated that around 200 million monitoring CCTV cameras were deployed in China under surveillance program.



Moreover, The Chinese economy heavily depends on the mining sector.Thus, growing investment in military will assist in procuring new products and rising mine excavation activities will positively create the demand for mission critical communication and henceforth penetrating the mission critical communication market.



Along with being a significant user of many important mineral resources, China is the world’s top producer of coal, steel, aluminum, rare earths, lead, zinc, tin, magnesium, tungsten, and other metallic minerals. These factors are therefore constantly influencing the growth of the Chinese mission critical communication market share.





COVID-19 Impact on Mission Critical Communication Market



Various Asian Pacific economies witnessed a sharp decline in their gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 due to the sudden closedown of most regional economic activities.Many countries in the region have well-established oil & gas, maritime, mining, transportation, and telecommunications industries.



According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the pandemic severely affected countries such as India, Australia, China, and Japan.



In April 2021, Airbus chose Arubaito India Private Limited as its value-added reseller to deliver its Tactilon Agnet 500 communication and collaboration platform to the Indian market.BSNL will provide Airbus Tactilon Agnet 500 platform for usage on mobile broadband networks as part of this contract.



This collaboration solution features push-to-talk, video calls, group information sharing, real-time location monitoring, end-to-end encryption, and emergency alerts.Defense, police and other law enforcement agencies, transportation, healthcare, power utility, airports, ports, mining, oil & gas, disaster management, and other businesses will be able to benefit from secure voice, text, and data communications solutions, either peer to peer or in a group, while using BSNL’s network.



Gradually the demand for MCX is gaining momentum among despite of pandemic situation, and this factor will endure to benefit the mission critical communication market.



Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Motorola Solutions; Thales Group; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; and Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. are few mission critical communication market players profiled in the market study. The market is highly fragmented with several players localized in a specific region to cater to domestic demands. Ascom Holding AG; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia Corporation; TASSTA GmbH; and Zenitel are among other mission critical communication market players considered during the market study.



The overall mission critical communication market value has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information about the market.



The process also obtains an overview and forecast of the mission critical communication market size with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights for mission critical communication market.



The participants typically involved in this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the mission critical communication market.

