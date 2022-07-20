Resgreen Group To Increase Horsepower and Reduce Maintenance with New Brushless Motor for PullBuddy™ AGV

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group (OTC PINK: RGGI) (“RGGI”), a leading mobile robot company, today announced it is testing a new brushless motor for its robust PullBuddy™ Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV), which moves loads up to 3,000 pounds. The brushless motor has a higher torque compared to the currently used brushed motor, which will lead to better performance and increased horsepower. In addition, the new motor requires less maintenance, resulting in a more robust unit.

“Our engineering team is constantly looking for ways to improve our products, making them easier to manufacture, install and service for our customers,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at RGGI. “Our focus is finding next-generation technologies that streamline processes and increase productivity.”

As with the rest of the industry, RGGI is dealing with supply chain issues. One of the primary criteria used to evaluate new brushless drive motor systems was the stability of supply.

“As the supply chain crisis continues, it’s important to be flexible and diligent in terms of finding new suppliers and managing your inventory,” said Sarah Carlson, Vice President of Marketing Communications at RGGI. “We want to ensure our products are available to our customers when they need them and not months down the road.”

The cost-effective PullBuddy™ is a magnetic-tape guided AGV that is less than 12 inches in height, allowing it to easily tunnel under load handling frames (LHFs). PullBuddy™ uses a pop-up pin to automatically connect and disconnect from LHFs for seamless, 24/7 operation. The vehicle can be equipped with a variety of accessories such as scissor lifts, roller conveyors, and customized carts to work in applications from assembly to transporting goods in a warehouse.



About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI’s highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com .

Attachment