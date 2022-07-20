Global E-Commerce Furniture Market to Reach USD 40.74 billion by 2030, Highlights a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global e-commerce furniture market generated USD 27.74 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 40.74 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. The report carries out the in-depth analysis of changing market dynamics to help market players, new entrants, and investors in determining the steps to be taken to achieve the optimum profitability and raise their market shares. The report also offers key segment analysis, competitive landscape, and detailed segmentation.

Providing extensive analysis, insights, and market scenario in 763 pages along with more than 1,000 tables and nearly 500 figures, the report becomes a go-to guide for achieving long-term growth, determine the next steps, and tap on growth potential. The report also highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market size and strategies to be adopted to tackle the situation.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 27.74 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 40.74 billion CAGR 4.4% No. of Pages 763 Tables 1003 Figures 504 Segments covered Type, Product Type, Material Type, End Use, Distribution Channel, Price Range, and Region. Drivers Inclination toward purchasing multi-purpose, foldable, and technology-driven furniture through online websites Surge in smartphone and internet penetration across the globe Opportunities The growth of the real estate and hospitality industries Surge in collaborations between manufacturers

The report offers an extensive analysis of changing dynamics by explaining driving factors, restraining factors, and opportunities in the global e-commerce furniture market. Inclination toward purchasing multi-purpose, foldable, and technology-driven furniture through online websites, availability of trend designs, discounts, and offers on online platforms, and surge in smartphone and internet penetration across the globe drive the growth of the global e-commerce furniture market. However, restrictions on import & export activities and disruptions in the supply chain are the factors that restrain the market growth.

Commenting on the opportunities that can be tapped into to increase the e-commerce furniture market size, the Lead Analyst for the Consumer Goods category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “The proliferation of online shopping and the growth of the real estate and hospitality industries present new opportunities in the coming years. Moreover, surge in collaborations between manufacturers is estimated to create opportunities in the future.”

The report provides a detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments of the global e-commerce furniture market based on type, product type, material type, end use, distribution channel, price range, and region. The report utilizes tabular and graphical representations to offer details regarding various segments and their sub-segments and enable a better understanding.

By type, the research bifurcates the market into RTA and non-RTA. Based on product type, the report further segments the market into beds & mattresses, entertainment units, sofas & armchairs, tables & desks, storage units, and others. On the basis of material type, the research sub-divides the market into plastic, melamine, wood, steel, glass, finished foils, wrapped panels, laminates, and lacquered panels. Based on end use, the report sub-categorizes the market into residential and commercial. On the basis of price range, the report further analyzes the market into high-end price furniture, medium-price range furniture, and low-price range furniture.

Based on region, the research sub-segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. As per the report, North America accounted for the highest market share of the global e-commerce furniture industry in 2021, and will maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in usage of designer furniture containing new textures, rise of the real estate sector, and surge in demand for smart furniture and premium furniture in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to focus on the development of residential construction and changes in lifestyle.

The report analyzes each segment and sub-segment based on regions and countries with the help of tables and figures. This analysis is helpful in determining the performance of various segments in specific regions and strategies to be adopted to raise the e-commerce furniture market share.

The report provides competitive landscape by analyzing various leading market players active in the global e-commerce furniture market. The research analyzes leading players including Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., Cymax Group Technologies Ltd., Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc., Kimball International, Inc., Inter Ikea Group, Hooker Furnishings Corporation, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co., Ltd., HNI Corp., Kohler Company, Home Depot, Inc., Steelcase Inc., Sleep Number Corporation, Herman Miller, Inc., Wayfair, Inc. and La-Z-Boy Incorporated. These players adopted various strategies such as product development, collaboration, partnership, and others to strengthen the market position and devise the strategies for the future.

