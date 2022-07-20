New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micro-Surgical Robot Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06295683/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and the advantages of robotic surgeries in terms of accuracy, repeatability, control, and efficiency boost the global micro-surgical robot market growth.

The introduction of robotic surgery is the most recent advancement in liposuction.A surgeon controls the treatments from a master console, while the robotic patient cart performs the procedures more easily and precisely than laparoscopic systems.



Owing to its 3D vision and accuracy, and intuitive multi-range instruments, robotic surgery has distinct advantages in liposuction procedures over traditional laparoscopic surgeries, ensuring greater patient safety.Robotic surgeries also aid in the improvement of suturing abilities, and reduction in post-operative pain and recovery time.



Robotically aided liposuction is also recommended for obese individuals weighing more than 250 kg, as laparoscopic liposuction is more demanding and difficult. As per an article - “Comparison of surgical outcomes between integrated robotic and conventional laparoscopic surgery for distal gastrectomy: a propensity score matching analysis”, published in 2020, the surgical success rate in the integrated robotic distal gastrectomy (IRDG) group was 98%, significantly higher than the success rate in conventional laparoscopic distal gastrectomy (CLDG) group, i.e., 89.5%. Although both groups had similar rates of in-patient and out-patient problems, the readmission rate of the IRDG group was much lower than the CLDG group. Further, robotic surgeries aid better visualization capabilities, providing surgeons a better view of the work area and allowing them to see microscopic details using high-definition cameras. These systems have more dexterity than the human hand, and their ability to rotate 360° and navigate better allows surgeons to reach hard-to-access areas. A team of researchers has combined a nitrogen-powered arm (as a fifth robotic arm) with an optical magnification video lens system (Point-Setter arm and VITOM lens from Karl Storz, Tuttlingen, Germany) to develop a robotic platform for extracorporeal robotic microsurgical treatments. The VITOM is an HD exoscopic video system with optical lenses used for spine surgery and pediatric surgery. The optical magnification in the system ranges from 16× to 25×. The microsurgeon can view the image from the VITOM system just below the main 3D robot camera view using the TilePro imaging software in the surgeon interface. Thus, robotic microsurgeries ensure greater accuracy, repeatability, control, and efficiency. In line with the growing desire for better and faster healthcare services, these benefits of micro-surgical robots propel the market growth.

Micro-surgical robots play a vital role amid the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 by providing a shielding effect to healthcare staff.Leading Indian institutions—including Tata Memorial, Apollo Hospitals, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, and Manipal Hospitals—are turning to micro-surgical robots to clear the backlog of elective surgeries put on hold during the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic to decrease the risk of infection to patients and physicians.



SAGE and the Associations of Robotic Consortium considered innovative surgical approaches during the phase of recovery from the pandemic.They compared traditional surgical approaches to robotic-assisted surgeries.



In the operating room, robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) uses only four devices and a small team of medical personnel.Because the wound is only a few millimeters deep in the subcuticular area, the surgery is less painful and results in less blood loss.



Patients heal faster from surgery, allowing them to be discharged sooner. Robotic operations are also more convenient for surgeons as they can execute multiple procedures daily without exhaustion. The surgeries are carried out by robotic arms controlled by a doctor sitting at a remote console with access to a 12-times magnified 3D view of the surgery.

Government initiatives and investments in medical robotics have also been rising in response to the limitations introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.In August 2020, Medicaroid became the first Japanese business to gain approval from the health ministry to produce and market a robotic-assisted surgery system.



The number of da Vinci systems equipped in Chinese hospitals increased from 8 in 2018 to 59 in 2019, demonstrating the success of Intuitive Surgical’s joint venture.China’s central government purchased more than 150 surgical robotic systems by the end of 2020.



The Thailand Board of Investment also established a committee in early 2021 to promote medical robotics technology innovation.



Based on component, the global micro-surgical robot market is bifurcated into instruments and accessories.In 2022, the instruments segment is expected to have a larger market share.



Moreover, the global micro-surgical robot market for this segment is estimated to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global micro-surgical robot market is segmented into plastic reconstructive surgery, ENT surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, ophthalmic surgery, lymphatic surgery, and others.In 2022, the urology surgery segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the global micro-surgical robot market.



The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Based on end user, the global micro-surgical robot market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research institutes, and others.In 2022, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.



Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. The global micro-surgical robot market growth for the hospitals & clinics segment is attributed to the rise in the number of surgical procedures and the adoption of advanced equipment across these facilities.



