RAADR Executes Agreement with NFL Network Commentator and Former NFL Player Brian Baldinger (“Baldy”) to Create Awareness for Its Anti-Bullying and Parental Monitoring App

PHOENIX, AZ, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that provides cutting edge solutions for cyber-bullying on social media platforms announced today that it has executed an agreement with NFL Network Commentator and Former NFL Player Brian Baldinger (“Baldy”) to create awareness for its Anti-Bullying and Parental Monitoring Application.



As an NFL player from 1982 to 1994, Baldy played offensive line positions for the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. After his playing career ended, he began a broadcasting career with NFL Europe, and then on to calling games with Fox Sports . Baldy has been a lead analyst for the NFL Network since 2005 and NFL National Broadcaster for National Radio at Compass Media since 2009. Baldy is the NFL analyst for both Audacy Radio and for Sky Sports in the UK . He also co-hosted a show on Sporting News Radio. Baldy can be found on social media on Twitter and Instagram .

Cyberbullying or cyberharassment is a form of bullying or harassment using electronic means. Cyberbullying and cyberharassment are also known as online bullying. It has become increasingly common, especially among teenagers, as the digital sphere has expanded, and technology has advanced. Cyberbullying is bullying that takes place over digital devices like cell phones, computers, and tablets. Cyberbullying can occur through SMS, Text, and apps, or online in social media, forums, or gaming where people can view, participate in, or share content. Cyberbullying includes sending, posting, or sharing negative, harmful, false, or mean content about someone else. It can include sharing personal or private information about someone else causing embarrassment or humiliation. Some cyberbullying crosses the line into unlawful or criminal behavior.

73% of school students say they feel they’ve been bullied in their lifetime. 44% say they think they’ve been bullied in the last 30 days. Overall, 36.5% of people feel they’ve been cyberbullied in their lifetime. Of these, 17.4% report it has happened in the last 30 days. 60% of teens say they have experienced some form of cyberbullying. 70% of teens report that someone has spread rumors about them online. 87% of young people have witnessed an instance of cyberbullying online. 95% of teens actively use the internet, and 85% regularly use social media. It’s not only school kids that experience cyberbullying. Adults are often the perpetrators of or the victims of a cyberbully, but it tends to be called harassment and sometimes even stalking when adults are involved. Read more at: Cyberbullying Stats .

Brian Baldinger stated, "I very much look forward to working with Jacob DiMartino and the RAADR team. Bullying and the exploitation of children on the Internet is a major problem. I pledge to do my part to create awareness to help tackle the root of the problem.”

Jacob DiMartino, CEO of RAADR, stated, “This is a huge step for RAADR to be able to work with such an incredible human being like Brian Baldinger! We have set some big goals and getting Brian on board was one of them! The future has never been brighter at RAADR!”

RAADR publishes software that protects children who use social media and the internet. Known as the internet anti-bullying company, RAADR’s products allow children, parents, school districts and law enforcement to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior across social media and the metaverse in real time. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is a parental monitoring and student reporting social media application, allows parents to protect children by using real time monitoring across all major social media platforms and the metaverse to report cyberbullying, suicidal thoughts and threatening behavior. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real-time alerts, and site filtering, RAADR’S platform can determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim or could be the victim of campus violence, cyber bullying, stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. According to a recent study conducted by www.security.org , over 21% percent of the kids studied between the ages of 10 and 18 have been cyberbullied. The RAADR app is available for download in the Google Play Store and the App Store.

