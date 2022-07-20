Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market to Reach US$ 4.3 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Continuing global shift of packaging businesses and their customers toward sustainability pivots the adoption of recyclable materials, thereby underpinning streams of revenue of recycled PET (r-PET) bottles market. Abundant use of plastics in packaging of myriad food & beverage products presents vast lucrative opportunities in key market segments in recycled PET (r-PET) bottles. The recycled PET (r-PET) bottles market is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Food-grade r-PET bottles held a major share of the global market—a whopping 92.2%—in 2021. The segment also is expected to present largest opportunity for recycled PET (r-PET) bottles market during the forecast period. The material is characterized with chemical and biological inertness, resistance to microorganisms, and stability, thus spurring the incorporation of these in beverage bottles and food trays.

Globally prominent beverages brands in particular are keen on using bottles made with 100% recycled PET (rPET) plastic. This stridently will enrich the future market outlook for recycled PET (r-PET) bottles. Companies are ramping up their efforts to bolster PET bottles recycling infrastructure and increasing their research spending on developing technologically advanced systems, thus extending the horizon of the recycled PET (r-PET) bottles market.

Key Findings of Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Study

Massive Demand for Sustainable Plastics in F&B Industries to Generate Sizable Opportunities : Recycled PET resins are gaining preference over glass and aluminum in the packaging industries. In particular, the prevalent use of plastics packaging in the food & beverages industry presents a massive avenue for companies in the recycled PET (r-PET) bottles market. The adoption of the products has enabled them to lower carbon footprint. F&B brands are increasingly emphasizing on minimizing PET waste being sent to landfill.





Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market: Key Drivers

The growing role of adopting recyclable plastics in supporting circular economy is a key driver of the recycled PET (r-PET) bottles market. Several forward-looking organizations around the world are inclined toward making circular economy transition, which has led them to shun single-use plastic materials.





Abundant use of plastics in the food & beverage industry for storage, handling, and transport of the products has driven the evolution of the recycled PET (r-PET) bottles market



Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held largest revenue share in recycled PET (r-PET) bottles market in 2021. The regional market is anticipated to gain shares by 2031, noted the authors of the TMR study. Implementation of regulations pertaining to the use of recycled plastic materials in packaging has fueled the market prospects.





North America is a lucrative recycled PET (r-PET) bottles market. The regional market is propelled by continuous advancements in recycling technologies and manufacturing technologies used for PET bottles. The presence of several manufacturers in the region will also open up profitable opportunities.



Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Vanden Global Ltd., CarbonLITE Industries LLC, Pheonix Technologies International LLC, Alpha Group, and Indorama Ventures Public Company Ltd.

Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Segmentation

Grade Food Non-food

Type Clear Color

Recycling Process Mechanical Chemical





Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia and CIS

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa

