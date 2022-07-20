Surgalign Announces the Commercial Relaunch of its Next Generation CervAlign Anterior Cervical Plate System Optimized for Discectomy and Fusion Procedures

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced the commercial relaunch of its CervAlign® anterior cervical plate (ACP) system. This next generation plate design comes with an enhanced locking system design and enhances the Company’s position in one of the largest procedural categories in spine—the anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) market.



“We are happy to introduce an improved version of CervAlign ACP after an extended period of limited availability of one of our flagship products,” stated Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign. “We took the past year to evaluate the needs of the market and we are excited to bring the CervAlign plate back as we continue to drive better patient outcomes. While this ultimately hindered our 2021 results, it was the prudent move and in the best interests of our customers and patients who rely on our technology.”

The CervAlign system is designed for multiple ACDF procedural solutions as it can accommodate semi-constrained, constrained and hybrid constructs for one- to five-level anterior cervical fusions. The plate features a 2.2mm minimum profile with zero-profile locking designed to minimize tissue disruption and complications, such as dysphasia.

“I am very pleased with the design of the next generation CervAlign ACP system and am confident the new offering will lead to improved clinical performance,” said Vittorio Morreale, MD, and Director of Neurosurgery at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Michigan. "The plate has a bolstered locking mechanism while retaining the competitive low-profile design, and I believe it's a great solution for my cervical patients."

Originally introduced to the market in 2019, the CervAlign system was one of the Company’s fastest growing product lines. The next generation plate design adds to the Company’s already robust ACDF portfolio, which also includes Fortilink® interbody solutions with TiPlus™ and TETRAfuse® technologies, Unison®-C standalone interbody, and additional plating solutions. The anterior cervical portfolio is complemented by the Company’s posterior cervical solutions, which include Streamline® OCT, one of the lowest-profile posterior cervical fixation systems on the market, and the Release® laminoplasty system.

