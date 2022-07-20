Anima Biotech Achieves Milestone in Takeda Collaboration

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action by phenotypic screening with AI image analysis, today announced the achievement of a milestone in its collaboration with Takeda.

The milestone relates to one of the two newly initiated programs as part of the multi-target collaboration. This achievement entitles Anima to an undisclosed milestone payment.



Anima Biotech and Takeda entered in the collaboration in March 2021 to discover and develop a new class of medicines for genetically-defined neurological diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Anima Biotech used its mRNA Lightning platform to discover novel mRNA translation modulators against the collaboration targets. The collaboration also includes Anima’s Huntington’s Disease program against the HTT mutated protein.

“We are delighted to announce this successful milestone in our strategic collaboration with Takeda which demonstrates the advantage of our approach with small molecule mRNA drugs. We are highly motivated to keep advancing the collaboration on this path,” said Yochi Slonim, Anima’s co-founder & CEO.



About Anima Biotech



Anima Biotech is advancing mRNA Lightning, a novel platform for the discovery of selective small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action. Our differentiated approach combines high scale automated phenotypic screening in live biology with AI mRNA image analysis that elucidates the mechanism of action of active compounds. The high scale automation and integrated technologies in our platform enabled us to develop a broad pipeline across 18 different discovery programs in various therapeutic areas. With our deep expertise in mRNA biology and our technologies to elucidate the mechanism of action, we were able to advance them at unprecedented speed and success rate. Our wholly owned pipeline programs are in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors, preclinical stage in lung fibrosis and applicable across many fibrotic diseases), Oncology (c-Myc translation inhibitors and mutation agnostic mKRAS translation inhibitors), and Neuroscience (Tau - Alzheimer’s disease and Pain - Nav1.7 translation inhibitors) with additional programs in Repeat Associated Diseases. In addition to our own pipeline, we have established strategic collaborations with Pharma in partnered programs including our large-scale collaborations with Lilly and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com.

