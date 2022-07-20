Large Southwestern Health System Signs New Contract for Streamline Health® eValuator™

Not-for-Profit Organization Chooses Automated

Pre-Bill Coding Analysis for Inpatient, Outpatient and Pro-Fee Care

in Largest eValuator Deal to Date

Atlanta, GA, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced it has signed a contract with a 50-hospital health system in the Southwest. The system will use eValuator’s automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity and financial performance from their inpatient, outpatient and professional fee services.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services & support to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“Our newest client is a nationally recognized leader in care delivery, and we’re honored to partner with them in optimizing revenue integrity and financial performance prior to billing,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health Solutions. “Along with inpatient and outpatient coverage, our recent addition of Pro-Fee functionality means eValuator will help the organization proactively improve compliant revenue capture across the enterprise.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

To Learn More

Media

David Kosloski

Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications

651.308.1395

david.kosloski@streamlinehealth.net