Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $4,101,535 or $1.35 per Share for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

HAMPSTEAD, Md., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $4,101,535, or $1.35 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $4,061,794, or $1.35 per common share, for the same period in 2021. The Company’s return on average equity during the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 15.37% compared to 15.18% for the same period in 2021. The Company’s return on average assets during the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 1.15% compared to 1.18% for the same period in 2021. Income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans added approximately $159,000 to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $507,000 for the same period in 2021. As of June 30, 2022, $36,000 of deferred PPP fees, net of income taxes, have not been recognized.



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $2,050,733, or $0.67 per common share, compared to $2,032,219, or $0.67 per common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $2,050,802, or $0.68 per common share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $620,298 higher than for the same period in 2021 due to a $29.0 million increase in average interest earning assets to $679.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $650.3 million for the same period in 2021, and an increase in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.48% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from 3.45% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The taxable equivalent yield on total average interest-earning assets decreased 14 basis points to 3.78% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from 3.92% for the same period in 2021. This decrease was offset by a 21 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings to 0.39% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from 0.60% for the same period in 2021. There was no provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $100,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $168,053 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 primarily as a result of a $309,259 decrease in mortgage banking revenue reflecting a decline in refinances due to rising interest rates, offset by a $158,123 increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense was $463,927 higher in the six months ended June 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to $235,964 increase in salaries and benefits and a $222,992 increase in other expenses. The increase in salaries and benefits was due to normal annual salary increases as well as the hiring of several new employees. The increase in other expenses was due primarily to third party fees related to the hiring of new employees. Income taxes increased by $48,577 during the six months ended June 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 due to higher income before taxes as well as a decrease in the amount of nontaxable income included in pretax income year-over-year. The effective tax rate increased to 22.69% during the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 22.15% during the same period last year.

Total assets decreased to $710 million at June 30, 2022 from $717 million at December 31, 2021. Loans increased to $491 million at June 30, 2022 from $482 million at December 31, 2021 despite an $8 million decrease in PPP loans. Investments in debt securities decreased to $159 million at June 30, 2022 from $171 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits increased to $629 million at June 30, 2022 from $626 million at December 31, 2021. Despite the Company’s strong earnings, the book value of the Company’s common stock decreased to $15.78 per share at June 30, 2022, compared to $18.64 per share at December 31, 2021 due to the decline in the market value of the Company’s available for sale (“AFS”) investment portfolio as a result of the significant rise in interest rates over the last six months. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity but are not included in the income statement. Because the Company has the intent and ability to hold the investments to maturity, no actual losses in the AFS investment portfolio are anticipated and the declines in market value are considered temporary. The decline in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio did not have an impact on regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, the Company has provided relief to the Bank’s borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Company modified loans totaling $109.2 million, or 30% of its loan portfolio. At June 30, 2022, there was 1 modified loan, now classified as a troubled debt restructuring, which totaled $4.2 million, or 1% of the loan portfolio. In addition, the Company has originated $60 million of PPP loans to customers. As of June 30, 2022, $58 million of PPP loans have been forgiven. The Company expects that the majority of the remaining $2 million will be forgiven in 2022.

James R. Bosley, Jr., CEO, commented “Year to date 2022 earnings are slightly ahead of 2021’s record earnings despite the significant decline in PPP and mortgage banking income. In addition, our 2022 quarterly earnings have been very strong and consistent. We are pleased with the loan portfolio growth and performance that we have experienced in 2022”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 17,626,699 $ 25,258,932 Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 764,765 1,203,174 Cash and cash equivalents 18,391,464 26,462,106 Certificates of deposit in other banks 100,000 350,000 Securities available for sale, at fair value 138,203,495 149,237,916 Securities held to maturity, at cost 20,551,611 21,851,975 Equity security, at fair value 501,662 543,605 Restricted stock, at cost 695,000 675,400 Mortgage loans held for sale - 126,500 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,648,128 and $3,650,268 491,076,252 482,011,334 Premises and equipment, net 6,224,363 6,259,421 Accrued interest receivable 1,587,370 1,609,063 Deferred income taxes, net 6,707,600 2,177,450 Other real estate owned, net 1,242,365 1,242,365 Bank owned life insurance 11,665,419 11,556,163 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,046,916 7,051,080 Other assets 5,762,923 5,522,877 $ 709,756,440 $ 716,677,255 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 135,196,047 $ 124,175,615 Interest-bearing 494,276,250 502,239,055 Total deposits 629,472,297 626,414,670 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 5,649,445 5,414,026 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 5,000,000 5,000,000 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 16,037,274 16,978,905 Accrued interest payable 268,749 295,910 Other liabilities 5,139,695 5,952,286 661,567,460 660,055,797 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,053,487 in 2022 and 3,037,137 shares in 2021 30,535 30,372 Additional paid-in capital 29,197,475 28,857,422 Retained earnings 32,288,555 29,128,600 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,327,585 ) (1,394,936 ) 48,188,980 56,621,458 $ 709,756,440 $ 716,677,255









Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 5,370,350 $ 5,783,660 $ 11,053,712 $ 11,768,317 Investment securities - taxable 742,087 329,731 1,386,548 540,955 Investment securities - tax exempt 140,823 152,412 290,310 312,986 Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 21,887 15,308 34,302 29,445 Total interest income 6,275,147 6,281,111 12,764,872 12,651,703 Interest expense Deposits 319,204 533,437 657,764 1,128,957 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 2,433 14,972 5,684 28,483 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and long-term debt 181,325 190,181 365,150 378,287 Total interest expense 502,962 738,590 1,028,598 1,535,727 Net interest income 5,772,185 5,542,521 11,736,274 11,115,976 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses - (20,000 ) - 100,000 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 5,772,185 5,562,521 11,736,274 11,015,976 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 191,727 176,483 373,193 335,674 Mortgage banking income 64,986 240,666 187,674 496,933 Bank owned life insurance income 56,266 82,922 109,256 153,041 Fair value adjustment of equity security (18,096 ) 511 (44,913 ) 411 Gain on call of debt security - - - 8,569 Gain on sale of SBA loans 64,523 - 158,123 - Other fees and commissions 82,235 47,974 154,115 110,873 Total noninterest income 441,641 548,556 937,448 1,105,501 Noninterest expense Salaries 1,928,257 1,844,736 3,668,652 3,471,074 Employee benefits 437,615 438,133 949,407 911,021 Occupancy 213,238 245,318 441,665 495,530 Furniture and equipment 224,593 183,689 439,208 380,372 Other 764,883 797,257 1,869,252 1,646,260 Total noninterest expense 3,568,586 3,509,133 7,368,184 6,904,257 Income before income taxes 2,645,240 2,601,944 5,305,538 5,217,220 Income taxes 594,507 569,725 1,204,003 1,155,426 Net income $ 2,050,733 $ 2,032,219 $ 4,101,535 $ 4,061,794 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 1.35 $ 1.35



