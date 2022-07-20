Chinova Bioworks Winner of Start-Up Category From 2022 NutraIngredients-USA Awards

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinova Bioworks (Chinova), a Canadian company addressing consumers' demand for healthy, natural, clean-label ingredients, receives Start-up Award from NutraIngredients-USA 2022 virtual awards.



NutraIngredients-USA Awards honor the best and brightest in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry. This annual event marks the fifth year for the awards, which cover 17 different categories.

"Winning the prestigious Start-up award from NutraIngredients-USA is thrilling. This honor validates Chinova's drive to be at the forefront of mushroom research and using their inner qualities to change preservation within the food and beverage markets," said the CEO and co-founder Natasha Dhayagude. "Our main ingredient Chiber™ is our first food preservation ingredient made from the stems of white button mushrooms and is specifically developed to reduce food waste by offering broad spectrum protection against spoilage to manufacturers."

Chinova Bioworks started with a simple goal, to deliver clean-label ingredients and reduce food waste. Chinova looked to nature and found a natural and sustainable alternative to artificial, hard-to-pronounce preservatives. Since its discovery of a fiber extracted from white button mushrooms, the company has been working to tap into the amazing qualities of this ingredient to maintain product quality, freshness, and shelf-life sustainably, resulting in increased consumer satisfaction and reduced food waste.

Stephen Daniells, Ph.D., Editor-in-Chief of NutraIngredients-USA, commented: "Chinova Bioworks checks all the boxes – it fills a real need, is innovative, demonstrates commercial viability, generated revenues quickly, and has an amazing platform of taking overlooked ingredients and replacing with healthier alternatives. Its team is also 90% female."

The award comes on the heels of Chinova Bioworks receiving Series A funding, allowing the company to expand its manufacturing capabilities. The company is now working on another innovative functional mushroom ingredient that offers wine, seltzer, and cider producers a vegan alternative to synthetic fining agents. Mid-August 2022 will be the official launch of the new ingredient.

About Chinova Bioworks:

Chinova Bioworks is a Canadian company that addresses the growing consumer demand for healthy, natural, clean-label ingredients. Chinova has developed a natural preservative extracted from the stems of white button mushrooms for various food and beverage products. Chinova's clean-label technology reduces the reliance on artificial ingredients & improves quality, freshness, and shelf-life, encouraging healthier long-lasting effects, increased customer satisfaction, and reduced food waste. The company has raised $10M in investment with a team representing 90% of women in STEM.

About Chiber™:

Chiber™ is a natural mushroom fiber derived from the upcycled stems of white button mushrooms. This fiber functions as a natural preservative to improve the quality, freshness, and shelf-life of various food and beverage products.

Visit www.chinovabioworks.com for more information.

About the NutraIngredients-USA Awards:

Focusing on true innovation, long-term market success and cutting-edge research, the NutraIngredients-USA Awards honor the best and brightest in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry. For more information, please visit: www.NutraIngredientsUSA-Awards.com

The NutraIngredients-USA Awards are organized by NutraIngredients-USA.com , the key news source for the functional food & beverage and dietary supplement industries.

Media Contact:

Julia Boyd

julia@chinovabioworks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4505cac-510c-407c-adb9-7defb5f87341