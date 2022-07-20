American Institutes for Research Honored as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

Arlington, Va., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research (AIR) has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the Disability Equality Index®. The index is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. The honor was announced today at the Disability:IN Annual Conference, Inclusion Awards Gala in Atlanta.

The Disability Equality Index is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors. AIR scored a 90 out of a possible 100 points, adhering to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the index. In 2022, out of 415 participants, 240 companies received a score of 100; 68 companies received a score of 90 and 27 companies received a score of 80. Companies that score an 80 or above are recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

AIR was recognized for its commitment to workplace accessibility, culture and leadership, employment practices, and community engagement. The institution is proud to support Access AIR, an employee resource group that actively champions inclusive strategies and promotes equitable practices to meet the diverse needs of people with disabilities. AIR also has a large portfolio of research and technical assistance work that seeks to improve outcomes for people with disabilities in education, the work force and health services.

“Disability inclusion is one of the key components of our overall diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and we are honored by this recognition of our commitment to ensuring equitable access for all AIR staff,” said Karen Francis, AIR Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. “We will continue to promote a work environment that is inclusive of people with disabilities, their families, and the communities that AIR serves globally.”

While pleased with the score AIR received, Francis said the institution’s leadership will review feedback from the application and work with staff to further enhance its efforts to make AIR an even more welcoming and supportive workplace for people with disabilities, while creating additional partnerships to drive its research and technical assistance.

The Disability Equality Index was created by an advisory group that includes a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. Now in its eighth year, the DEI seeks to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities.

View a complete list of winners at https://disabilityin.org/what-we-do/disability-equality-index/2022companies/.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

Attachment