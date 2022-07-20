Tactical Resources Engages Metallurgical Firm to Advance REE Extraction and Process Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF) (“Tactical Resources” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements (“REEs”) that drive the critical technologies of the future, has engaged a specialized metallurgical research and development team as part of its strategic plans for the development of its Texas-based Peak Project.



As part of Tactical Resources’ commitment to becoming a premier American developer of REE products for the US supply chain, the Company is committed to identifying solutions aimed at advancing its prospective properties towards development-stage and ultimately commercial-stage activities.

As such, Tactical Resources has engaged Kemetco Research Inc. (“Kemetco”) of Richmond, British Columbia to provide metallurgical test work services in support of the Company’s REE extraction and technological development plans.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Kemetco’s Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy, and its clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

This initial phase of test work will consist of assessing two key areas related to the Peak Project:

1) Evaluating direct leach extraction amenability

2) Evaluating maximum extraction potential

This initial test work will include analysis and verification of results from field acquired feed stock grab samples from the project tailings area. The resulting laboratory analysis alongside additional field work targets eventual bench scale studies and potential pilot plant investigations.

Company CEO, Ranjeet Sundher, notes, “The global economic outlook continues to move from crises to crises, and as a result, we believe it is essential for the investment community to dig in and support the efforts of all domestic producers of crucial materials including rare earth products. The US government is working to ensure a domestic supply of REEs, including introducing a bill known as the “Restoring Essential Energy and Security Holdings Onshore for Rare Earths (REEShore) Act” which includes the establishment of a strategic reserve and to prohibit the use of REEs processed or refined in China. When global events call for us to step up and do what’s right, its in everyone’s interest to support the call. We are proud to support the national will and plan to move as quickly as possible so that our efforts can be counted upon in these turbulent times.”

Tactical Resources is committed to becoming a premier North American developer of REE products to meet domestic supply chain needs. The Peak Project is a tailings offtake venture based upon active cut rock operations of the Sierra Blanca Quarry, LLC located in Hudspeth County, Texas within the Sierra Blanca Complexi located 68 miles southeast of El Paso, Texas and two miles southeast of the Round Top Rare Earth Element project owned by Texas Minerals Resources Corporation & USA Rare Earth. For more information on the Peak Project, watch this video here, or visit the Tactical Resources website.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Sincerely,

~Ranjeet Sundher~

Ranjeet Sundher

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tactical Resources Corp.

www.tacticalresources.com

About Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF)

Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and holds interests at the Peak Project in western Texas, the Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, and the SAM property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE development potential. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

