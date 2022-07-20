QCI Achieves a Quantum Landmark for BMW by Solving 3,854-Variable Problem in Six Minutes

LEESBURG, Va., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc . (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT), a leader in accessible quantum computing, today announced that it has solved an optimization problem with over 3,800 variables in six minutes, delivering a superior and feasible solution. The Company achieved this landmark by applying a new quantum hardware technology called Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) to the BMW Vehicle Sensor Placement challenge, a complex problem consisting of 3,854 variables and over 500 constraints. In comparison, today’s Noisy Intermediate Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers can process approximately 127 variables for a problem of similar complexity.



The 2021 BMW Group and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Quantum Computing Challenge included a Vehicle Sensor Placement use case that challenged participants to find optimal configurations of sensors for a given vehicle that would provide maximum coverage (i.e. detect obstacles in different driving scenarios) at minimum cost. Although QCI placed as a 2021 finalist, its 2022 acquisition of quantum photonics systems company QPhoton provided a powerful suite of new quantum hardware technologies, including EQC. As a result, QCI today presented BMW with a 2022 solution: a superior sensor configuration consisting of 15 sensors yielding 96% coverage using QCI’s quantum hardware and software.

The EQC ran over 70x faster than QCI’s 2021 hybrid DWave implementation. While the speed itself is notable, the stability of the system allowed the Company to run the problem repeatedly and iteratively, demonstrating its usefulness for business applications.

“We are very proud to have achieved what we believe to be an important landmark result in the evolution of quantum,” said Bob Liscouski, CEO of QCI. “We believe that this proves that innovative quantum computing technologies can solve real business problems today . What’s even more significant is the complexity of the problem solved. This wasn’t just a rudimentary problem to show that quantum solutions will be feasible someday; this was a very real and significant problem whose solution can potentially contribute to accelerating the realization of the autonomous vehicle industry today.”

Historically, commercially-available QPU architectures have only been able to process problems with minimal variable sizes, due to the limited number of qubits available to represent problem variables. These systems also sometimes suffer from significant errors in processing as well as stability and calibration issues, further limiting their commercial viability in today's market. In contrast, QCI’s EQC can process computations over a many-variable space, with coherence, thus providing powerful quantum solutions to real-world problems.

EQC operates on the most fundamental principles of quantum physics, especially its measurement postulate, wherein the wave function of a quantum system will collapse to a certain eigenstate due to its interaction with a measurement apparatus or, broadly speaking, the surrounding environment. However, while existing quantum computing architectures must operate on closed quantum systems under extreme requirements to calm the effects of the environment, EQC operates on open quantum systems, carefully coupling a quantum system to an engineered environment, so that its quantum state is collapsed to represent a problem’s desirable solution.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The Company recently acquired QPhoton, a quantum photonics innovation company that has developed a series of quantum photonic systems (QPS). The combination of QCI’s flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst, with QPhoton’s QPS, sets QCI on a path to delivering a broadly accessible and affordable full-stack quantum solution that can be used by non-quantum experts, anywhere, for real-world industry applications. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing, to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing Inc. (the “Company”), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intends,” “goal,” “objective,” “seek,” “attempt,” “aim to,” or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Qatalyst™ is the trademark of Quantum Computing Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact:

Robert Liscouski, CEO

Quantum Computing, Inc.

+1 (703) 436-2161

Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

+1 (949) 432-7566

Email Contact