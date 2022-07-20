New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mice Model Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Service, Technology, Indication, End User, Application, and Mode" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06295682/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the rising advancements in gene editing tools are likely to emerge as a significant future trend in the mice model market during the forecast period.



However, various regulations and laws for the ethical use of animals in research are hampering the overall market growth.

Scientists have used animals to model human diseases for over a hundred years.Mice are particularly useful for this because they share many of the same biological traits as humans and have over 80% identical genetic components to humans.



A mice model is a laboratory mouse used to study some aspect of human physiology or disease.Various model organisms are used in this regard, but mice are particularly useful because they share mammalian traits with humans and suffer from many of the same diseases as humans.



Many mice models have been created to target specific human diseases using selective breeding and genetic engineering.The use of mice models in disease research programs has contributed to significant medical breakthroughs.



Mice are the model of choice because they are strikingly similar to humans at the genomic level and the disease pathophysiology in mice is similar to humans. Mice models are an inexpensive and efficient tool to speed up research and drug testing. These features provide researchers with a powerful tool for understanding the mechanisms of human disease and for testing novel drug therapies.

Mice models are essential tools to study the pathogenesis of infectious diseases and for the preclinical evaluation of vaccines and therapies against various human pathogens.The use of genetically defined inbred mouse strains, humanized mice, and gene knockout mice has enabled the research community to study the process of the way pathogens cause diseases, the role of specific host genes in controlling or promoting disease, and potential targets for prevention or identification of treatment for a variety of infectious agents.



With the emergence of new infectious diseases, the animal model has become a vital tool for studying disease mechanisms and developing therapeutics.Mice with xenografted human immune systems have been used to study the pathogenesis of various infectious agents, including Plasmodium falciparum (malaria), Mycobacterium tuberculosis, dengue virus, and influenza virus.



These models have been beneficial for studying HIV, including analyzing viral and host factors that promote viral replication, HIV interactions with the host’s immune response, and as platforms for testing therapeutic approaches to control or cure HIV infection.Mice models are an essential resource for studying the mechanisms underlying infectious disease pathogenesis and as platforms for testing potential vaccines and therapies.



Mice models are necessary for learning about infections from many human pathogens. They are widely used for preclinical screening of vaccines/therapies because of their high reproducibility, low cost, and ease of experimental manipulation.



Over the past century, advances in the development of vaccines, antibiotics/antivirals, and infection control measures have significantly reduced the public health burden of infectious diseases.However, there has been an increase in contagious viral diseases over the years.



In the past two decades, there have been three outbreaks of COVID-19—SARS-CoV in 2002, MERS-CoV in 2012, and SARS-CoV-2 in 2019.However, the current SARS-CoV-2 is much more severe than the SARS-CoV in 2002 and has spread to more than 213 countries, affecting millions of people.



The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 has prompted animal models to study its pathology and develop an effective treatment.Aside from coronavirus studies, mice models are considered the best small animal models for hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), Zika virus, and cytomegalovirus (CMV).



According to the WHO, over 17 million people die from infectious diseases yearly. Over the past two decades, over 30 new infectious diseases have emerged. As per the UNAIDS, 38 million people were affected by HIV at the end of 2019. Mice models have been widely used for various viral studies due to their small size, low cost, ease of use, and high reproducibility. Thus, the growing number of infectious disease is driving the mice model market.

The mice model market is segmented into type, service, technology, indication, end user, application, and mode.Based on type, the market is segmented into inbred mice, outbred mice, genetically engineered mice, hybrid mice, surgically modified mice, and spontaneous mutant mice.



The inbred mice segment is estimated to account for the largest market share from 2022 to 2028.

Mice Model Market Opportunities

Basic research, safety assessment for large molecule therapeutics, simulation of a few human-specific infectious diseases, and efficacy testing of immunotherapy approaches all use humanized mice models.The human protein is expressed in cells and tissues while the mouse protein shows a different variability.



Humanized mice models are generally used to study cancer genetics, autoimmune diseases, regenerative medicine, human hematopoiesis, infectious diseases, transplantation, and autoimmunity.They enhance the translational value of preclinical research by enabling researchers to understand disease pathways in a better manner.



Both mice and human genes & proteins are examined for fidelity and structure to determine the optimal expression and functionality of the human protein in a mouse.Recent models also reflect hematopoiesis, natural immunity, neurobiology, and molecular signaling pathways that influence disease pathobiology.



These mice models also enable studies of human pathobiology, natural disease processes, and therapeutic efficacy across a broad spectrum of human diseases. Overall, humanized mice models offer low-cost, high-throughput studies of infection or degeneration in natural pathogen-host cells and the opportunity to test disease transmission and eradication.

Humanized mice models have been xenografted with human cells or engineered to express human genes.These mice are used extensively to elucidate and understand human physiology and the etiology of human-specific infections.



Humanized mice models are used in biomedical research to develop therapeutics due to their numerous advantages, such as small size, high reproductive cycle, ease of handling, and increased genomic similarity to humans.These humanized mice models are essential in preclinical research studies because they mimic several human-specific diseases and can be used to study the efficacy and safety of immunotherapy approaches.



Humanized mice models have also been essential in designing and developing vaccines and antibody-based therapies for COVID-19.These models have developed since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, which further helped in providing a more profound and better understanding of the infection and the effectiveness of antiviral therapeutics and supported the development of efficient drugs and therapies to treat COVID-19 patients.



Due to the aforementioned factors, the humanized mice models will continue to be widely used in the coming years, thereby contributing to the mice model market growth.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Mutant Mouse Regional Resource Center (MMRRC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC), Centers for Personalized Medicine (CPM), and Organizations for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the mice model market.

