Medical Terahertz Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application

Intermolecular bonds, such as the hydrogen bonds in water and the N-H bonds in proteins, strongly absorb THz radiation.



This means that it is extremely sensitive to little changes, such as an increase in blood flow or water content, which may indicate the presence of disease. Terahertz technology is a fast-growing field with applications in biology and medicine, medical imaging, material spectroscopy and sensing, security, monitoring, and spectroscopy in the pharmaceutical business.

As terahertz radiation can distinguish between different tooth layers, terahertz imaging is employed in the detection of dental caries in its earliest stages, along with other flaws in tooth structure, without leading to ionization-related risks, unlike X-ray-based detection.THz pulse imaging may be used to provide useful diagnostic data related to enamel, dentine, and pump cavity.



According to many studies, the time-of-flight of THz pulses through teeth enables extremely significant measurements of enamel thickness and other variables.The combination of these techniques can also generate a picture that displays the enamel and dentine.



Additionally, pulp cavities can be located using THz pulse absorption in the tooth, allowing a dentist to determine the best course of action. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 13.2% of children aged 5–19 years and 25.9% of adults aged 20–44 in the US had untreated dental caries in 2019. Such a high prevalence of dental conditions supports the progress of the medical terahertz technology market.



Based on type, the medical terahertz technology market is bifurcated into terahertz imaging and terahertz spectroscopy.The terahertz imaging segment hold the largest share of the market in 2022.



Terahertz imaging is one of the most promising techniques in biomedical science.THz imaging of biological tissues is more favorable than other methods because THz waves are sensitive to polar compounds, such as water, in biomolecules.



The spatial resolution of THz imaging can reach several tens of micrometers.Its powerful penetrating capacity can be utilized in the tomography of biological systems.



Human blood, muscle, skin, fat, vein, and even nerve tissue underwent THz refractive index and absorptivity testing. The findings supported the viability of THz’s clinical application by demonstrating that it had good tissue identification for various tissues.

According to a study of THz imaging on 22 breast cancer patients revealed a strong association between the microscopic picture of pathological inspections and THz images for the early diagnosis of breast cancer.The THz imaging also reveals differences in the reflection spectra of grey matter and white matter of brain tissues, indicating the ability of THz wave spectrum to discriminate between them.



THz pulsed imaging (TPI) and continuous-wave (CW) THz imaging systems are the two most widely used THz imaging systems.

Based on application, the medical terahertz technology market is segmented into oncology, dentistry, dermatology, tomography, biochemistry, and others.In 2022, the oncology segment is likely to account for the largest share of the market.



The market for this segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.2% during 2022–2028. Terahertz (THz) waves are electromagnetic waves with frequencies ranging from 0.1 THz to 10 THz. Owing to their low ionization energy and ability to distinguish the majority of proteins based on their spectrum fingerprints, THz waves offer enormous potential in the biomedical area, particularly in cancer diagnosis. The patient survival rate can be significantly improved if tumors can be identified and categorized early. Spectroscopic biomarker detection and tissue imaging are the two contemporary clinical cancer diagnostic methods. THz waves are well suited for high-accuracy in vivo and ex vivo inspection of tissue while inflicting little harm to healthy cells due to their nonionizing, noninvasive, and strong penetration properties. Additionally, spectral fingerprinting with THz waves can be employed in the qualitative and quantitative examination of cancer biomarkers. THz imaging for cancer tissue can discriminate between diseased & peritumoral tissues and normal tissues, providing surgeons with more information that can be used to remove cancerous and peritumoral tissues. The increasing prevalence of cancer is a key factor contributing to the medical terahertz technology market in the US. Terahertz technology is also used for diagnosing dental disorders. As per the CDC, in 2019, 13.2% of children aged 5-19 years and 25.9% of adults aged 20–44 in the US had untreated dental caries.



A few key primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the medical terahertz technology market are the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and the CDC.

