The 50 Worst Songs By Otherwise Great Artists: SPIN Calls Out the Stinkers and Names Names

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPIN has never been afraid to kick a few sacred cows, and this time around it has addressed some 800-pound gorillas in the room — 50 of them, to be precise — namely, some of the most god-awful songs ever released by artists who we thought knew better.



As Bob Guccione Jr., SPIN founder and now creative consultant, wrote in the introduction: “It's only really news when a great musician or band puts out a turgid stinker. And they do. You don't know if they know, or know and don't care, or if they are just U2 and know, don't care, and deep down don't believe it anyway.”

The list, insists Guccione, who edited and contributed to the article, is not meant to be mean. "It's not cynical," he says. "We hate cynical. But it's honest. And don't we need a little more honest criticism, especially when too many publications and sites fawn over every release and every artist?"

The criteria was to distinguish between really awful recordings and songs the editors just don't like. This was objective. Almost scientific. Almost. From Eric Clapton and his abysmal "I Shot the Sheriff" and Bob Dylan's "Wiggle Wiggle" to Jay Z, Beyonce, Kanye West, and The Beatles, no one is immune in the SPIN Hall of Shame.

Here's the full list: 50 Worst Songs By Otherwise Great Artists



ABOUT SPIN

SPIN is one of the most recognizable names in music and pop culture. In early 2020, SPIN launched a new generation of the legendary media group, putting the brand back where it belongs — at the center of the zeitgeist. Recent digital covers have featured some of today’s biggest stars, including The Black Keys, YungBlud, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Denzel Curry, Run the Jewels, and Kehlani, coupled with probing journalism and in-depth interviews, hit series 5 Albums I Can't Live Without, A Day In the Life Of, and Artist x Artist, as well as original videos.