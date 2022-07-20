WizarPOS Will Showcase Post-COVID Innovations at Money 20/20 USA in October 2022

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WizarPOS, the trailblazer in Android terminal and payment systems, will exhibit at Money 20/20 Las Vegas on Oct. 23-26, 2022. At WizarPOS booth 1303, the team will introduce the latest product innovations and evolutions in both devices and POS systems. In addition, the WizarPOS onsite members will share their insights into the payment trends impacting most end users, service providers, and merchants.

Kaishen Zhu, the co-founder and CEO of WizarPOS, comments, "We are very excited to be at Money 20/20, one of the most influential FinTech events and networks in North America. After two years of discontinued presence at the show due to the pandemic, our team is more than ready to showcase our new products and offerings to global clients and partners. The post-COVID era presents unparalleled challenges and opportunities across the border and verticals. Evidently, digital and contactless payments are irreversible, compounded by heightened industry compliance and data security. But I'm proud to witness our business expansion on five continents during the past two years, thanks to unwavering support and collaboration with clients. Hope to see many of you soon in Las Vegas."

WizarPOS, celebrating its 10th anniversary in June, is an early member of the White Label Alliance and part of the NEXO Standards community to advocate an open standard and framework in the payment industry. Its innate Android DNA aligns with accelerated digitization and ubiquitous customization demands, fostering 1,500 clients in over 70 countries.

About WizarPOS

WizarPOS, the trailblazer in Android POS terminal technology, is committed to empowering secure, future-proof, and scalable payment solutions worldwide. Carrying Android DNA without legacies, the WizarPOS team debuted the world's first wireless POS device under PCI v1.3 in 2005. Designing and enabling Android merchant payment ecosystems from devices, SDK, and TMS to SaaS solutions, WizarPOS has shipped over two million units worldwide within five years, serving 1,500 clients in 70 countries. Visit www.wizarpos.com for more information.

