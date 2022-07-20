Fountain Life Selected as Official Preventative Healthcare Provider for Invited, formerly ClubCorp, Expanding Mission to Enhance Longevity and Performance

NAPLES, Fla., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Life, a preventative medicine company committed to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive, is excited to announce its partnership with Invited, formerly ClubCorp. Fountain Life will act as the company's Official Preventative Healthcare Provider.

Live Better, For Longer

Fountain Life is committed to helping people live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives by deploying innovative, data-driven technologies. These cutting-edge health advancements boost performance and assist diagnosing illnesses at their earliest stages before they can cause harm. Fountain Life members receive annual precision diagnostic testing, including executive blood panels, full-body, and brain MRI, CCTA heart scan, and other assessments such as a blood test that can detect over 50 cancers as early as stage 0 to 1. "Detecting illness early before it advances leads to extraordinarily high survival rates," says Dr. Bill Kapp, Fountain Life CEO. "Our team of scientists and doctors continually search the globe for the most innovative preventative health technologies to boost health, performance, and longevity for our members, enabling them to live life at their personal peak."

The partnership was officially announced on April 20 at the ClubCorp Classic, PGA Tour Champions event. "Helping our members enhance their health and performance is one of the most vital services we can offer," says David Pillsbury, CEO at Invited. "Fountain Life's promise to provide preventative, predictive, and personalized medicine enables each of our members to become the CEO of their health." Invited members will have exclusive access to education and Fountain Life services tailored to their individual needs.

Optimal Living

The Fountain Life and Invited partnership support optimal living through an intersection of medicine with nutrition and exercise. Fountain Life offers the latest advancements in biotechnology and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the current healthcare system into one that is proactive and focused on finding illnesses in their earliest phase and then prescribing treatment plans to tackle any issues before they can become seriously problematic. Invited, a fitness, diet, and lifestyle leader complement this healthcare strategy perfectly. Together, they work to increase both healthspan and lifespan, ensuring that members live long, healthy lives, performing at an optimal level at every stage.

This collaboration offers Invited members the best in preventative healthcare, nutrition, and exercise. Invited members will have access to Fountain Life clinics for their precision diagnostic annual testing and a range of a la carte services to boost longevity and performance. Each Fountain Life member is assigned a healthcare coordinator to answer questions, assist in booking, and ensure that every touchpoint is a white glove experience. This healthcare coordinator also serves as a knowledgeable liaison to walk them through the doctors' recommendations and ensure everything is understood, providing assistance and guidance when needed.

Fountain Life also offers a digital platform Fountain OS, which puts the power of biotech in the palm of users hands. Invited members can choose to follow their healthcare journey with the OS application, allowing personalized access and health insights at their fingertips.

"Everything we do is focused on longevity and ensuring that our members live with optimal health and performance at every stage of life," says Dr. Kapp. "Being able to partner with a leader in lifestyle, exercise, and nutrition strengthens that initiative."

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life brings together the world's most renowned scientists and physicians to boost longevity and performance - putting health back in healthcare. Fountain Life does this by using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to collect data and gain insights into the human body that have never been possible before. Fountain Life's data-driven approach enables finding illnesses including cancer, cardiac, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disease early before they can cause harm. As a result, Fountain Life members operate at peak performance throughout their life, with the aim that they will feel as healthy and vibrant at 100 as they were at 60. Learn more at www.fountainlife.com.

About INVITED

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, and six BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and robust programming. Learn more at https://www.invitedclubs.com/.

For further information or to request for an interview, please contact: Evan Balter, evan@fountainlife.com

