Applied and Wawanesa Expand Partnership to Enable Real-Time Commercial Lines Rating

MISSISSAUGA, Ont., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced an expanded partnership with the Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa) to automate commercial lines quoting. Together, Applied and Wawanesa will leverage CSIO commercial lines data standards and question sets to simplify the quoting process via Applied Policy Works, increasing Wawanesa’s quote volume, automating the application process for brokers, and creating a better customer experience.

“We want to make obtaining a quote for commercial insurance easy and efficient for our broker partners and our mutual customers,” said Wawanesa’s SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Graham Haigh. “That’s why we are expanding our partnership with Applied to create a simpler, more standard commercial lines quoting workflow, which will allow us to produce faster quotes and provide even better service.”

Applied is automating the commercial lines quoting process between brokerages and insurers via modern data exchange. Using Applied Policy Works, brokers can submit a quote request directly from the application to multiple insurers and eliminate the need to re-key data into insurers’ portals. Insurers can then identify and streamline packages that are most suitable for quote-to-bind, enhancing response time on commercial quotes and making it easier for brokers to do business.

“Wawanesa Insurance and Applied have been partners for many years now, building out broker connectivity to create more efficient and profitable workflows for all,” said Steve Whitelaw, senior vice president and general manager, Applied Systems Canada. “We are pleased to announce our latest initiative to automate the commercial lines quoting process between Wawanesa Insurance and their brokerage partners, making it easier to work together and ultimately, allowing brokers to deliver timely service to their customers.”

