Lingoda's Online Language Courses Are This Summer's Must-Have Travel Item

MIAMI, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingoda, a leading online language school, is helping travelers get up to speed in their travel destination's local language. With 83% of Americans having summer travel plans in 2022, many travelers will find themselves immersed in a new culture and language when taking the plunge to travel abroad this summer. Many of them might find themselves unable to speak the local language in a foreign country, which could dim their travel experience. With Lingoda's online language classes available 24/7 in Spanish, French, German, English and Business English, the popular online language school can get travelers up to speed in their travel destination's language before, or even during, their trips to ensure that they get the best out of their travel experience in 2022.

Expedia revealed in their 2022 Travel Trends Report, which leverages data and a global research study, that two-thirds of Americans (68%) plan to go big on their next trip and many are eyeing international destinations like Rome, Bali, London and Paris in 2022, making language classes an important summer staple to get caught up on foreign languages.

And the outlook for summer travel still remains strong as travel bookings have more than doubled even with inflation, rising fuel costs and ongoing flight cancellations.

The American Express 2022 Global Travel Trends Report also found that 81% of respondents stated they want to travel to destinations where they can immerse themselves into the local culture. And what better way to immerse oneself in a new culture than to speak the local language?

"Lingoda's courses are centered around human interaction and maximum conversation time," says Philippa Wentzel, the Curriculum Team Lead at Lingoda. "To expose class participants to a range of accents and speaking styles, we rotate teachers and students from more than 120 countries to build 'language fluidity' and to teach real-life language and cultural context. Our classes can really get you up to speed at any language level before or during the summer travel season."

And with Lingoda classes available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from a laptop or computer, travelers have the opportunity to learn the basics - or even more - of their travel destination's local language, making Lingoda classes this summer's must-have travel item.

