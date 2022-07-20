BIM SyncShare Launches Integration With Autodesk Construction Cloud

LONDON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIM SyncShare, a unique cloud-based distributed document management system, today announced a new integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud®, a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network and predictive insights for construction teams. BIM SyncShare, gives project stakeholders the opportunity to create shared working folders, which deliver files between internal servers and external locations.

Daily challenges arise when sharing and managing files across different platforms, putting teams at risk of scheduling delays. Keeping up-to-date with the most recent project files among a range of partners can prove difficult and time-consuming. BIM SyncShare alleviates these complexities and automates day-to-day work.

Now, project teams can import construction files from Autodesk® Docs, Autodesk® Build, or BIM 360® directly into BIM SyncShare.

The synchronization of files between internal company servers and key cloud applications such as Autodesk Construction Cloud, Google Drive, Dropbox and OneDrive allows distributed teams, including external partners, to collaborate on the most up-to-date project information.

"Having a wide array of construction stakeholders leads to a multitude of different software solutions on any given project, impacting efficiency, accuracy, and project complexity," said James Cook, director, partner integrations, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "BIM SyncShare's cloud-based platform reduces complexity and delay risks by ensuring teams are working from the most up-to-date files. The integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud across the most common cloud storage tools helps customers achieve tighter collaboration and stronger alignment for on-time and on-budget projects."

"As remote collaboration has become more prevalent, it can be a struggle for construction teams to coordinate file distribution and make sure everyone has the information they need to do their job," said Sarah Kostianos, Founder, BIM SyncShare. "BIM SyncShare can help partners stay up -to-date and always have the latest data rather than wasting time waiting on deliverables."

About BIM SyncShare:

BIM SyncShare is a digital solution driven platform, designed to improve productivity and leverage technology to help transform business development. The team at BIM SyncShare have a passion for connecting professionals and empowering them through the use of automation and innovation.

For more information about BIM SyncShare, visit https://bimsyncshare.com or contact info@bimsyncshare.com

Autodesk, Autodesk Build, Autodesk Construction Cloud, Autodesk Docs and BIM 360 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Related Images











Image 1: BIM SyncShare





https://bimsyncshare.com









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment