Illumio Launches Zero Trust Impact Assessment to Help Organizations Maximize Cyber Investments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation company, today launched the Zero Trust Impact Assessment program, which evaluates the impact Zero Trust initiatives are having on your organization via a self-guided tool or alongside a security expert from Illumio. By answering a few simple questions, respondents will receive a written assessment of their organization’s Zero Trust maturity, including Zero Trust technology investments, which will strengthen their understanding of their organization’s overall security posture and arm decision-makers with data to support continued investment in cybersecurity initiatives.



Digital transformation has dramatically expanded the attack surface as IT environments have shifted from on-premises to a hybrid, hyper-connected environment. This makes it easier than ever for attackers to not only gain access, but also quickly move across environments. Zero Trust Segmentation, a fundamental part of any Zero Trust strategy, is a modern approach to breach containment, which isolates hybrid workloads and devices from unnecessary and unwanted communication to stop breaches from spreading and minimize their impact.

Earlier this month, Illumio commissioned a research report with ESG, titled the Zero Trust Impact Report, that revealed the quantifiable business impact Zero Trust Segmentation has on organizations – the Zero Trust Impact Assessment program is based on this report’s findings. The report discovered that segmentation pioneers, or those classified as advanced users:

Are 2.7X more likely to have highly effective attack response processes.

Are 2.1X more likely to have avoided a critical outage during an attack over the last 24 months.

Save $20.1M in annual cost of downtime.

Are able to free up 39 person-hours per week.

Avert 5 cyber disasters annually.

Are accelerating digital transformation for competitive advantage with 14 more digital and cloud transformation projects planned over the next 12 months.

“Despite record-breaking security spending, we continue to see incredibly impactful breaches across industries. As the economy shifts, it’s important for organizations to understand and assess their attack surface and associated risk in order to drive optimized security spending,” said PJ Kirner, CTO and co-founder at Illumio. “Zero Trust Segmentation is an essential pillar of any security or modern resilience strategy. This assessment will help security teams quantify the value segmentation could bring to their organization, serving as a catalyst for containing inevitable breaches and limiting their impact.”

“Given today’s widening attack surface, breaches are bound to happen. That’s why it’s important for organizations to assume breach and adopt Zero Trust strategies like Zero Trust Segmentation,” said John Grady, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “The research is clear that it yields significant business value, bolsters organizational resilience, and accelerates digital transformation.”

To uncover the impact Zero Trust Segmentation could have on your organization, use the Zero Trust Impact Assessment or sign up for a guided assessment today.

About Illumio

Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation company, prevents breaches from spreading and turning into cyber disasters. Illumio protects critical applications and valuable digital assets with proven segmentation technology purpose-built for the Zero Trust security model. Illumio ransomware mitigation and segmentation solutions see risk, isolate attacks, and secure data across cloud-native apps, hybrid and multi-clouds, data centers, and endpoints, enabling the world’s leading organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency and reduce risk.

