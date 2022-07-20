Hunters Named 2022 Emerging Vendor by CRN®

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity company Hunters today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Hunters to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.



“It is an honor to be recognized by CRN as an emerging vendor and one of the most technologically advanced companies,” said Chris Sullivan, Head of Alliances at Hunters. “Amidst the current state of the cybersecurity industry, Hunters takes pride in providing its partners and customers with affordable, predictable data ingestion for cloud scale and advanced detection and correlation capabilities, ultimately enabling SOCs to prioritize and focus on threats and challenges specific to their organization.”

Hunters SOC Platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to incidents that matter across the entire attack surface. Global enterprises, including leading Fortune 500 companies in financial services, media, retail and manufacturing choose Hunters as their main SOC platform, replacing their SIEM.

In today’s depleting market, Hunters’ ability to ingest and normalize data from all security data sources at a predictable cost is key to seeing and stopping attacks. Its built-in detection engineering, data correlation and automatic investigation helps security teams gain control over the ever-growing volume, complexity and false positives, offering the time and ability to solve the existing problem.

The technology vendors featured on CRN’s 2022 Emerging Vendors are bringing a fresh approach to solving the IT challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure the IT channel’s continued success.

“As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As a trusted industry resource, CRN’s Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies.”

The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

Hunters SOC Platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to security incidents across their entire attack surface. We enable vendor-agnostic data ingestion and normalization at a predictable cost. Our built-in detection engineering, data correlation and automatic investigation helps teams overcome volume, complexity and false positives. Hunters mitigates real threats faster and more reliably than SIEMs, ultimately reducing customers' overall security risk.



Hunters is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including Stripes, YL Ventures, DTCP, Cisco Investments, Bessemer Venture Partners, U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Microsoft's venture fund M12, Blumberg Capital, Snowflake, Databricks and Okta.

