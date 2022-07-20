Dr. Steven Gundry’s Gundry MD Energy Renew Celebrates 1400+ Positive Reviews Across Multiple Platforms





This Tasty Dietary Supplement Promotes a Youthful Heart, Energy, and Vitality While Supporting Metabolism and Weight Loss

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gundry MDTM Energy Renew now has over 1400 positive reviews across multiple platforms. This revolutionary dietary supplement was designed by Dr. Steven Gundry, medical researcher and world-renowned heart surgeon, to help support a youthful heart, energy, and vitality. Naturally, we all age - and as a result we can experience a decrease in energy levels meaning our body is "slowing down" internally. This can result in multiple problems such as a slower metabolism, weight gain, and effects on your overall health. Gundry MD Energy Renew helps you combat these issues by reenergizing your body and supporting your metabolism.†*

Gundry MD Energy Renew is passionfruit and hibiscus-flavored dietary supplement that was formulated to help your body create natural energy by supporting the cells in your body. Crafted with high-quality ingredients, including a one of a kind polyphenol blend, Gundry MD Energy Renew promotes a clear mind and all-day wakefulness and to help you recover from both draining and day to day activities. Gundry MD Energy Renew also helps your body fight free radicals which can accelerate our age - and further decrease energy. Re-energization is just one of the benefits of Gundry MD Energy Renew, others include an improvement in the appearance of skin and metabolism support.†*

Gundry MD Energy Renew Ingredients

D-Ribose (Bioenergy Ribose®)

N-Acetyl L-Carnitine

Betta Berries™ Polyphenol Blend: Beet, Hibiscus Flower Extract, Acai, Acerola, Amla, Jabuticaba, Cranberry, Goji, Mangosteen, Maqui Berry, Pomegranate, Strawberry, and Schisandra Berry



Key Benefits of Gundry MD Energy Renew †*

Helps promote wakefulness and clearer thinking.

Helps you maintain a healthy metabolism.

Supports a faster recovery from tiring activities.

Helps your body defend against “age-accelerating” free radicals.

Where to Buy Gundry MD Energy Renew

Gundry MD Energy Renew can be purchased on the GundryMD site for $74.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day refund guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, Morning Joe and so many more outlets. Dr Gundry’s newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code is now available for purchase. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press contact:

Dana Lewis

dana@stanton-company.com