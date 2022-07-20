Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with Cuttin’ Edge Beverages to Market and Sell its Great Choice® Products

PLANO, Texas, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB) today announced that it has partnered with Cuttin’ Edge Beverages, Inc. to market and sell Great Choice® in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Cuttin’ Edge Beverages, Inc. will carry the full line of Great Choice® Pediatric Electrolyte flavors. There is huge upside for the Company in these markets and Cuttin’ Edge Beverages, Inc. is a great partner to help us grow there.



To serve this heavily populated region, we needed to engage one of the best beverage consultants in the country. Cuttin’ Edge Beverages, Inc. is a perfect partner to help Great Choice® grow. We believe our combined entrepreneurial spirit offers us both a tremendous opportunity to gain market share from millions of new health-conscious consumers.

Cuttin’ Edge Beverages, Inc. is a woman-owned business that has been developing upscale consumer brands for more than eighteen years in New York City and throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets. They specialize in incubating, selling, and marketing upscale beverage and consumer brands. Their expertise in grocery, specialty retail, drug store, and other retailers will be an invaluable asset to Great Choice’s® continued speed to market.

As our Company continues to grow, so has the scale of our marketing and sales efforts. Our focus on expanding our retail footprint means more people than ever before will be able to find Great Choice® at a retailer near them. Forming key partnerships with leading consultants like Cuttin’ Edge Beverages, Inc., serves as an important part of Rocky Mountain High Brands focused strategy to expand its footprint in 2022. This will be a great end to our fiscal 2022 and a great kickoff to our next fiscal year.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. is a diversified and dynamic Company committed to making a difference by raising the quality and expectations in beverages. We are committed to producing healthier beverages with innovative flavors designed to help people feel inspired.

Great Choice® is a registered trademark owned by RMHB. The products include Great Choice Pediatric Electrolyte Solution, Great Choice® Medicated Chest Rub, and Great Choice® Infant Rub. These products are National Brand Equivalent (NBE) products and compare with national brands such as Pedialyte®. The NBE market is a rapidly growing market, and the Company is exploring adding additional NBE product and business lines.

Our Eagle Spirit® is a high alkaline spring water that has a high pH, an all-natural refreshing taste, and is sourced from sacred Native American soil rich in history and culture. The name of Eagle Spirit represents great power and balance, dignity with grace, and a symbolism as to live in balance with heaven and earth.

Our enriched flavor-infused waters with CBD sold under the brand name Hempd™ are market disrupters. These innovative drinks were formulated by our own talented team who are transcending the beverage frontier with their creativity and passion for healthier alternatives to the sugar-ridden drinks that dominate the market today. Hempd™ currently offers four unique flavors including Peach Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Dragon Fruit, and Raspberry Lemonade with zero calories.

Our state-of-the-art co-packing facility, Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc., specializes in cold and hot fill beverages, concentrates and ready-to-drink beverages, and is uniquely positioned to co-pack our brand drinks as well as private label with all the best-in-class services needed to get products ready for market.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements-

This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584