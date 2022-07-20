TDb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable August 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at July 29, 2022.



Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.35 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.87 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.22.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000 Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375 Record Date: July 29, 2022 Payable Date: August 10, 2022

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.tdbsplit.com

info@quadravest.com