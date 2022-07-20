Conscious Items Introduce New Subcategories For Their Line Of Healing Crystal Bracelets

Claymont, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Conscious Items is a crystal jewelry and accessories e-commerce website that wants to help you find your own unique path to happiness, harmony, and holistic health through their beautiful range of the finest crystals, gems, and natural stones.



With their new subcategories of bracelets, you can find handpicked crystals, such as Amethyst, Citrine, Clear Quartz, and Aquamarine, that offer a variety of uses to help balance your mind, body, and spirit.

Whether you want to improve focus, deconstruct energy blockages, or invite abundance into your life, Conscious Items provide expert advice on each crystals healing benefits and how to harness the energy of these natural, powerful tools into your daily life.

Crystal Bracelets With Meaning

Conscious Items have designed their healing crystal bracelets so that they can be worn by anyone to receive a range of invigorating effects.

While each crystal has its own individual benefits, they are all able to influence your energy more easily because of the direct contact with your skin which allows you to absorb their unique properties.

Although, like all spiritual healing jewelry, these natural crystal bracelets will work best when you have fully connected with your crystal. While this connection may take some time or for others be instant, once this powerful link has been formed it can have profound effects on the quality of your crystals energy and increase your likelihood of feeling its metaphysical properties.

Different Effects

Choosing your perfect crystal bracelet is a truly personal decision.

Each stone and its properties can have a different meaning to each individual and you should select a bracelet based on which unique benefits are best suited to your goals and desires.

Depending on the gemstones used in the bracelet, not only will you have a beautiful piece of stylish jewelry, but they can inspire love, calm, and protection. There are even some bracelets that offer a combination of effects, such as the crystal bead bracelets with Labradorite, Smoky Quartz, or Black Tourmaline that help clear negativity while also encouraging positive thoughts.

There are even specially designed spiritual crystal bracelets that feature seven crystals for chakra healing by helping free your energy and bring your chakras into alignment, while merging the mind, body, and soul into one being.

Here are more examples of the crystal bracelets and their properties offered by Conscious Items:

Lodestone Bracelet – Use the magnetic power to attract money, romance, and success into your life.

– Use the magnetic power to attract money, romance, and success into your life. Blue Lapis Lazuli Bracelet – If you are looking for some introspection and self-exploration, this is the perfect crystal for you.

– If you are looking for some introspection and self-exploration, this is the perfect crystal for you. Amethyst Bracelet – This powerful bracelet will stimulate the crown and third eye chakras, that promote love, peace, and tranquillity.

– This powerful bracelet will stimulate the crown and third eye chakras, that promote love, peace, and tranquillity. Obsidian Bracelet – Use this crystal’s potent energy to help shield your aura from spiritual harm and defend your mind, body, and spirit, while its black color stimulates your root chakra.

– Use this crystal’s potent energy to help shield your aura from spiritual harm and defend your mind, body, and spirit, while its black color stimulates your root chakra. Citrine Bracelet – This legendary stone is known as a money magnet and has the innate ability to attract abundance wherever it goes.

– This legendary stone is known as a money magnet and has the innate ability to attract abundance wherever it goes. Healing Bead Stone Bracelet – If you commonly find yourself overwhelmed by stressful thoughts, then this bracelet can bring you calm and clarity, while supporting and inspiring you with everything you do in life.

More information

To find out more about Conscious Items and to see their full selection of crystal jewelry and accessories, or to read more information about their crystal’s unique benefits and properties, please visit the website at https://consciousitems.com/

