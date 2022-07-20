Intertape Polymer Group Showcases Industry Leadership in 2021 Annual Sustainability Report

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading packaging and protective solutions manufacturer Intertape Polymer Group Inc. ("IPG" or the "Company") today published its annual sustainability report, which catalogs the Company’s 2021 sustainability impacts and furthers its commitments for the future. The report, titled “Safe, Circular & Responsible,” discloses IPG’s annual sustainability performance and actions over the course of 2021, and identifies areas of further improvement as it continues to advance responsible manufacturing, environmental stewardship, and the well-being of its workforce.



“Safety and well-being extend beyond the four walls of our organization into the community and around the world, which is why our product innovations, efficiencies in the use of raw materials, water and energy, and elimination of waste are inherent to our values,” said Greg Yull, President and Chief Executive Officer of IPG. “We continue to believe sustainability is one of the core growth drivers of our business, which is why we have taken ambitious actions to lead the industry in making products that are better for the planet, our people, our customers and the global community.”

The Company’s customer-centric and sustainability-oriented commitment to “do the right thing” was elevated in 2021, despite the global economic challenges faced during the reporting period. With a priority on taking actionable measures rather than lofty pledges, IPG furthered its industry lead in securing Cradle to Cradle Certified® product certifications and became a signatory to multiple agreements that placed accountability on ambitious near-term goals such as achieving zero waste manufacturing and a net zero carbon footprint.

“In a year that saw us challenged with COVID-19, supply chain issues, weather events, and labor shortages, we doubled down on our commitment to being a sustainability leader in packaging and protective packaging solutions,” said Jay Bolus, IPG's Vice President of Sustainability. Crediting the work of IPG’s Sustainable Value Networks ("SVNs"), Company workgroups focusing on material health, product circularity, climate protection, water and soil stewardship, and social fairness, Bolus said: “our SVNs, designed around the Cradle to Cradle framework, have been the engine that’s driven our sustainability program forward and are what have enabled us to turn motion into action.”

Highlights from the 2021 IPG Sustainability Report include:

Fully adopted the Cradle to Cradle® design principles.





Signed The Climate Pledge, a commitment to achieve a net zero carbon footprint by 2040.





Signed the CEO Action Pledge, aimed at increasing inclusion and diversity in the workplace, and the CEO Water Mandate, a United Nations Global Compact initiative that mobilizes business leaders in water, sanitation and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Created a publicly available Zero Waste Policy and began a pilot project to obtain the TRUE Zero Waste certification.





Received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence award for the 7th straight year, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to energy efficiency.



Increased the number of Cradle to Cradle Certified product lines to eight, which is by far the most in the industry.

Increased usage of renewable energy through the purchase of renewable energy certificates while investigating additional renewable energy procurement options.

Reduced overall carbon footprint via several energy efficiency projects.

Reported to CDP Climate and received a score of B, above both the global average and specific industry average.

Provided unconscious bias training for the Board of Directors and management team.

Created strategies and roadmaps to continue to improve and increase the Company's positive environmental footprint.



The IPG report was prepared by a third party and in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative: Core option, with details provided in the index section of the report. The full report is available at https://www.itape.com/sustainability. Cradle to Cradle Certified® is a registered trademark of the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute. Cradle to Cradle® is a registered trademark of MBDC, LLC.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, shrink and stretch films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, the Company employs approximately 4,200 employees with operations in 34 locations, including 22 manufacturing facilities in North America, five in Asia and two in Europe.

For information about the Company, visit www.itape.com.

