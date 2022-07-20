Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market is expected to grow from USD 5.94 billion in 2021 to USD 11.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Nucleic acid isolation & purification market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Nucleic acid isolation & purification market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, type, method, application, end user, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Nucleic acid isolation & purification market are QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc. , Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, and others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Nucleic acid isolation & purification market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global Nucleic acid isolation & purification market.

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification is the part of nucleic acid extraction (NAE) procedure. The NAE is generally divided into four steps, including cell disruption; removal of proteins, membrane lipids, and other nucleic acids; nucleic acid purification from bulk; and nucleic acid concentration.

On the other hand, automation has played a significant role with an increased speed and accuracy along with minimize human intervention in diagnostics and therapeutics. For instance, in nucleic acid isolation & purification industry, the automated nucleic acid purification has helped to increase throughput, accuracy, and reproducibility, while processing samples with a higher grade of purity.

Scope of Nucleic acid isolation & purification Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, type, method, application, end user, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc. , Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., Promega Corporation, and New England Biolabs

Segmentation Analysis

Instruments segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The product segment includes kits, reagents, and instruments. Instruments segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid technological innovation, emergence of innovative instruments that facilitates automation, and upsurge in demand for automated nucleic acid isolation and purification instruments has mainly driven growth of this segment. For instance, in April 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., an American provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables announced its collaboration with Hamilton Company, a company specialized in precision measurement devices to develop an automated nucleic acid extraction platform aimed at forensic laboratory purposes.

Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The type segment includes Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification, Total RNA Isolation and Purification, Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification, Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification, Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification, microRNA Isolation and Purification, PCR Cleanup, and Other Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Types. Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. This type of technique is used for isolating and purifying plasmid DNA from genomic DNA, ribosomes, proteins, and the bacterial cell wall. Emergence of innovative DNA Isolation and Purification products creates growth opportunities for this segment. For instance, in February 2020, Promega Corporation, a manufacturer of enzymes as well as other products for biotechnology and molecular biology launched its Wizard HMW DNA Extraction Kit.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The end users segment includes hospitals & diagnostic centers, academic & government research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Implementation of emerging technologies by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for the development of different therapies has driven growth of this segment. On the other hand, nucleic acid isolation & purification is a primary step during the manufacture of various therapies and drugs. Hence, overall growth of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the segment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Nucleic acid isolation & purification include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region has registered highest value for the year 2021. Extensive presence of leading market players along with their expansion strategies has mainly driven growth of this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Ongoing research and development in the field of life sciences, supportive government initiatives, and increased patient population in the region has mainly driven growth of the nucleic acid isolation & purification market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany nucleic acid isolation & purification market size was valued at USD 0.59 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.09 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany is the largest economy in Europe. In addition, this country is largest market for healthcare and life sciences products. This factor has mainly driven growth of the Germany nucleic acid isolation & purification market. In addition, this country is seeing significant innovations in medical technology, medical biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and digital health. This factor is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

China

China nucleic acid isolation & purification market size was valued at USD 1.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.37 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2029. In the Over the past few years, China has experienced exceptional growth in domestic Healthcare & Life Sciences (HLS) sector. In addition, there is a huge investment, innovation acceleration, and business expansion in this sector. For instance, according to the various studies, in 2020, life science funds in China estimated to raise about USD 42 billion, representing a fourfold increase in the past five years.

On the other hand, the market value of biopharma innovation players from China across the Nasdaq, Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR), and Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) has surged from $3 billion in 2016 to over $380 billion in July 2021. This growth of the Life Sciences (HLS) sector in the country is major contributor to the China nucleic acid isolation & purification market.



India

India nucleic acid isolation & purification market size was valued at USD 0.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.57 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2029. Significant growth if biotechnology sector along with rising research & development spending in biotechnology sector is fueling growth of the market. For instance, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) report published in October 2021, the biotechnology industry in India contributed about 3% to the global industry in 2017, which is anticipated to grow to 19% by 2025.

Furthermore, in May 2021, 30M Genomics, the Indian start-up developed AmpReady, a new technology for extraction of DNA from biological sample in five seconds with no need of any equipment. Such product innovations in the country is opportunistic for growth of the nucleic acid isolation & purification market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, and, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in healthcare sector has seen upsurge in their revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences towards seeking healthcare services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in healthcare spending across the developing as well as developed countries.

Furthermore, the pandemic has caused upsurge in investments pertaining to the testing and drug research. Also, this situation caused increased demand for diagnostic kits along with other critical care medical devices. Hence, nucleic acid isolation & purification market had seen considerable growth during the pandemic.

