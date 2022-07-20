Surgical Microscope Market to Garner $2556.7 Million by 2030 at 12.10% CAGR; Growing Microscopic Surgeries and Rising R&D Activities in Healthcare Industry to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global surgical microscope market is expected to grow from USD 914.6 million in 2021 to USD 2556.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The rising population worldwide and growing use and awareness of the optical excellence of microscopic cameras are the essential elements contributing to boosting the surgical microscope market. Similarly, the rising need for micro-invasive surgeries pushes the surgical microscope market. High taxes on medical tools and expensive surgical lenses are considered to hinder the market growth during the projection time. Likewise, increased accuracy in device installation and the need for a qualified workforce are pushing the surgical microscope market growth. Growing technological advances in the medical microsurgery sector and the application of 3- Dimensional imaging technology for maximum visualization of operating areas are anticipated to form market prospects during the prediction period.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global surgical microscope market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• SurgicalOne Inc., a top dental and surgical microsurgical, declared its development in Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland as Leica Microsystems's distributor for using microscopes in December 2021.



Market Growth & Trends



The surgical microscopes market is increasing significantly due to a growing understanding of the technology and technological advancement within the field. Depending on their medical uses, there are various types of surgical microscopes, neurosurgery microscopes, ophthalmology/optometry microscopes, Ear, Nose, Throat microscopes, spine microscopes, and plastic surgery microscopes. The surgical microscopes market is expanding rapidly due to the number of surgeries and progress within healthcare facilities. Recently, surgical microscopes have developed due to growing minimally invasive surgery (MIS) techniques. The rising number of surgical operations needs more accuracy. Emerging technologies such as reflex illumination, wide-angle illumination, and (AR) augmented reality microscopy is anticipated to expand the market development. Surgical microscopes are essential for minimally invasive procedures (MIS) in various fields, including ophthalmic surgery, dental surgery, neurosurgery, otorhinolaryngology, and cosmetic surgery. Technological advances in the product have remarkably improved the vision, positioning, stability, sizing, and recording capabilities. Also, it offers 3-Dimensional visualization, optimum lighting, and magnification of deep surgical fields.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the on-casters segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 33% and market revenue of 301.8 million.



The type segment is divided into wall-mounted, on-casters, and tabletop. In 2021, the on-casters segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 33% and market revenue of 301.8 million. Surgical microscopy on-casters are utilized in most surgical fields, including ophthalmology, neurosurgery, dental, cosmetics processes, and ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat).



• In 2021, the oncology segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 19% and market revenue of 173.7 million.



The application segment is divided into oncology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, documentation, neuro and spine surgery, ear, nose & throat surgery, and urology. In 2021, the oncology segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 19% and market revenue of 173.7 million. Essential surgeries like oncology include surgical processes that require operating microscopes to improve visualization in complex treatments.



• In 2021, the hospitals’ segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of 503.0 million.



The end-user segment is divided into outpatient facility and hospitals. In 2021, the hospitals’ segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of 503.0 million. The hospitals have the budget to buy the most cutting-edge surgical tools to enhance and simplify the workflow in operating rooms. For example, Mater Private Hospital Brisbane established the city's first 3-Dimensional robotic surgical microscope in the neurosurgery OTs (operation theatres).



Regional Segment Analysis of the Surgical Microscope Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global surgical microscope market, with a market share of around 34.5% and 315.5 million of the market revenue in 2021. The high percentage is due to a supportive compensation framework for medical therapies, complex healthcare facilities with highly cutting-edge devices, and experienced cosmetic and neurosurgeons surgeons. Furthermore, most ophthalmic and neurologic diseases in the North American region are higher, facilitating regional market development.



Key players operating in the global surgical microscope market are:



• Topcon Corporation

• Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd

• Synaptive Medical

• Seiler Instrument Inc.

• Optofine Instruments Pvt. Ltd

• Olympus Corporation

• Metall Zug Group (Haag-Streit)

• HAAG-STREIT Surgical GmbH

• Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Avante Health Solutions

• ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

• ARI Medical Technology Co. Ltd

• Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd

• Alcon Inc.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global surgical microscope market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Surgical Microscope Market by Type:



• Wall Mounted

• On Casters

• Tabletop



Global Surgical Microscope Market by Application:



• Oncology

• Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

• Documentations

• Neuro and Spine Surgery

• Ear, Nose & Throat Surgery

• Urology

• Global Surgical Microscope Market by End-User:

• Outpatient Facility

• Hospitals



About the report:



The global surgical microscope market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



