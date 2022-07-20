JTV® Launches Exclusive Timeless Creations™ Customized Jewelry Collection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today announced the launch of its Timeless Creations™ Customized Jewelry collection. Featuring a variety of customizable jewelry exclusively available through JTV.com, the new collection offers consumers the opportunity to create something truly special and uniquely theirs in the form of an irreplaceable piece of fine jewelry.



With genuine and lab created gemstones and precious metals specially crafted for each style preference, JTV’s Timeless Creations Customized Jewelry collection enables shoppers to create meaningful pieces of jewelry that align with their personal style or as a special gift. Jewelry enthusiasts can design signature pieces by choosing their preferred metal - which range from sterling silver, solid 10kt or 14kt gold - along with the crowning touch of genuine or lab created colored gemstones and accent stones of diamonds or zircon. Unlike many other jewelry personalization programs, JTV’s Timeless Creations Customized Jewelry collection offers a wide array of genuine and lab created gemstone options.

“Offering unique and everlasting jewelry has always been a top priority, and we’re excited to help our customers celebrate life’s meaningful moments with our Timeless Creations Customized Jewelry,” said Kris Kulesza, Chief Merchandising Officer, JTV. “This exclusive collection bears the mark of your creativity, personal style and unique life journey. With endless style preferences and combinations, this assortment truly has something for everyone.”

Holding a combined total of 335 years of experience, JTV’s team of professional and award-winning jewelers finish the perfect piece designed to your personal preference. Every step of the process is overseen by JTV’s dedicated team of jewelry experts and gemologists, making each custom piece consistent with JTV’s value promise of great quality and affordable prices. Every Timeless Creations Customized Jewelry piece conveniently ships directly from JTV’s design studio in Knoxville, Tennessee within two days of placing an order.

With product selections including a variety of customizable necklaces, rings and more, JTV’s Timeless Creations Customized Jewelry collection is accessibly priced for every budget and occasion.

For more information about JTV’s Timeless Creations Collection and to shop the collection, visit JTV.com/timelesscreations and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

